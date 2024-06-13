Meri Brown Regrets Not ‘Seeking Out’ To Other Sister Wives, Now Focusing on Self-Improvement

Meri Brown has opened up about the evolving dynamics of her relationships with her former sister's wives following her departure from the polygamous lifestyle. In the June 10 episode of the Miss Understood Podcast, Meri discussed how her interactions with Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown have changed.

She noted that while their lives have become more independent, they maintain cordial relations during occasional meetings according to The US Sun.

“When I see them, we have cordial conversations, but I don't seek them out to have a relationship,” Meri shared. “We had plenty of time to build those connections, but since my separation from Kody a little over a year ago, I've been focusing on personal growth.” She emphasized the importance of being surrounded by supportive people during this period of self-improvement.

Initially, the Sister Wives alum struggled to accept that separating from the family was the right choice. Having been raised in a polygamous household, she was unfamiliar with life outside of that structure until now as per People.

“For many years, I believed that as a family, we needed to stay together,” she explained. “But then I thought about my own family. I have siblings I talk to every day, some I talk to weekly, and others I only see at funerals and weddings.”

After adjusting to her new life, she revealed that she has come to terms with the idea that change is not inherently negative, even if it means departing from what she once knew. “I'm okay with it,” she said. “It took me some time to understand, but I’ve realized it’s okay. Sometimes people are only in your life for a season, and it's alright to let go if the relationship isn’t reciprocal or uplifting — whether it's with him, my sister's wives, or anyone else in my life.”

Regarding the sister wives who remain close, the TLC star expressed her support. “I think it's awesome that Janelle and Christine are close,” she said. “They weren’t that close when we were all together for so many years, so whatever has brought them closer now, I think it's great."

Looking ahead, Meri shared her hopes of finding love and getting married again, emphasizing that she no longer wishes to be in a polygamous relationship. “I’ve always wanted just one man, and now I don’t want him to have another woman,” she joked.

After more than 30 years of marriage, Kody and Meri navigated multiple major rough patches before officially confirming their split in 2023. The couple married in April 1990, and Kody later introduced three more wives—Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown—into their family. Their unconventional lifestyle gained nationwide attention with the debut of their TLC reality series in September 2010.

A significant shift occurred in September 2014 when Kody divorced Meri to "legally restructure" their family. Three months later, he married Robyn to adopt her children from her first marriage.

Despite the legal divorce, Kody and Meri remained spiritually married for nearly a decade. They announced their separation in a joint statement in January 2023.