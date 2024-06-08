When Janelle Brown of Sister Wives Said “Would Take Kody Back” After Being 'Pushed Out of Marriage'

Janelle Brown, a prominent figure on the reality show Sister Wives, might not have completely closed the door on her relationship with Kody Brown after their separation, according to an exclusive report from The U.S. Sun.

The recent premiere of Sister Wives season 18 shed light on Janelle's feelings about her relationship with Kody and her focus on putting her children first. Now, sources suggest that Janelle would be open to the idea of reconciling with Kody.

Cover Image Source: YouTube | TLC

The source reveals that Janelle was content with her relationship with Kody during their marriage, describing their connection as more of a friendship than a physical partnership. "She would have been completely fine staying married to Kody and him coming over once a week," the source shares.

The insider further explains that if it weren't for Christine, another wife in the plural marriage, encouraging Janelle to leave, she might not have done so.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

The U.S. Sun had previously reported that Janelle's departure from Kody was not fueled by any significant issues on her end but rather was influenced by Christine. In the new season's trailer, viewers witness a heated confrontation between Janelle and Kody, where she expresses her frustration with him and even shouts expletives.

Insiders suggest that Janelle's intense emotions in the scene are more about dramatic television moments than a true representation of her feelings.

Janelle and Kody's separation became official in December, following a particularly intense argument. Janelle described the relief she felt when the burden of their relationship was lifted. However, she also admitted feeling a sense of obligation and loyalty that made her consider staying if Christine hadn't left as well.

Sister Wives has showcased the complex dynamics of the plural marriage between Kody and his wives over multiple seasons. The show follows the lives of Kody, his wives, and their children, exploring issues ranging from family dynamics to personal struggles.

Kody and Janelle had been spiritually married for almost 30 years before their separation. They share six children: Logan, Madison, Hunter, Garrison, Gabe, and Savanah. Last season, the show delved into the strained relationship between Kody and their sons Garrison and Gabe, particularly surrounding COVID-19 protocols.

The recent season 18 premiere of Sister Wives focused on the family's holiday plans, which were ultimately spent apart due to ongoing tensions. Janelle expressed her stance on her relationship with Kody, stating that being estranged from her children would hinder her ability to have a full relationship with him.

As fans continue to follow the developments on Sister Wives, the complex relationships and emotions displayed on the show highlight the challenges of navigating plural marriage while juggling individual needs and priorities. The exploration of these aspects sparks conversations about loyalty, personal growth, and the evolving nature of relationships.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 25, 2024. It has since been updated.