Melania Trump’s Approval Rating Hits Record Low as CNN Analyst Calls It ‘Awful’

First Lady Melania Trump seems to be in a tight spot, as recent reports suggest a sharp decline in her approval rating.

New data shows the 55-year-old’s approval rating has dropped to a historic low of -12 points, according to CNN senior data analyst Harry Enten, who described her as the “most unpopular first lady at this stage of a presidency.”

The Daily Beast reported her rating dropped from +30 in May 2018, went down to +3 in January 2025, and fell sharply to -12 in the latest March 26-30 CNN/SSRS survey.

“So at this point, historic lows for Melania Trump,” Enten said. “These numbers are absolutely awful,” he added.

Melania Trump’s current rating is well below those of former first ladies like Michelle Obama and several others. According to data cited by Enten, Nancy Reagan had +50, Hillary Clinton had +25, Laura Bush reached +46, and Michelle Obama recorded +42 at similar points in their respective terms.

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According to a YouGov poll, Melania Trump is known to 95% of respondents, liked by 32%, disliked by 51%, and 12% feel neutral about her.

The senior political writer from New York City noted that the downfall in the numbers was unexpected, especially since Melania Trump is in her second year of her second term. He added that even Jill Biden, whose ratings are being measured during her first term, remains higher than the mother of one.

“I also looked at Jill Biden’s numbers at this point,” Enten said. “That presidency is in its first term, and she’s still above water. So this is the worst at this point in a presidency as well,” he added.

Enten said Melania Trump’s popularity may be tied to several controversies. Part of the drop might be connected to her recent documentary Melania, made by Amazon with a reported $75 million budget, which reportedly earned $17 million.

The film follows the wife of President Donald Trump and the challenges she faced moving from being a model to becoming the First Lady of America.

According to The Irish Star, reviewers have called it “propaganda fluff” and publicly criticized both director Ratner and the Trump administration. In January, vandals targeted promotional ads on buses across California and wrote slurs using spray paint on them.

More recently, The Mirror US reported that Melania also denied allegations linking her to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. In an official statement, she called the rumors regarding Epstein “completely false.”

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she said.

Furthermore, Melania Trump has also faced scrutiny for her choice of outfits in the past. For instance, during a 2018 visit to the migrant children’s shelter in Texas, the former model wore a green Zara jacket with a message on the back in white letters that said: “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” Several critics, including acclaimed actress Meryl Streep, questioned the intention and appropriateness of the $39 stylish jacket.

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These results come from the CNN analysis, even though Melania Trump has consistently worked over the last 14 months to bring about change by contributing to several high-profile initiatives.

According to her business adviser Marc Beckman, she is focused on making a lasting impact. She wants to affect people’s lives. After largely shielding herself from the paparazzi, Melania Trump now plans to adopt a more business-oriented approach to boost her public image and interact directly with the media.