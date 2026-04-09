“Call It ‘Melania 2.0″: First Lady Reportedly Gears Up for ‘Action-Oriented’ Role

First Lady Melania Trump is determined to hustle harder and make the most of her time in office. The former model wants to expand her philanthropic efforts and adopt a more hands-on approach. According to her adviser, Marc Beckman, she is focused on making a noticeable impact.

“The first lady is action-oriented right now,” her business adviser Marc Beckman told The Post. “She is looking to impact people’s lives.” Experts say this is a “new” version of Melania Trump, who is gearing up to make a new announcement that could have international reach.

“It’ll be big,” he said. Call it Melania 2.0, he added.

Over the last 14 months, the mother of one has worked on several high-profile initiatives, including helping return 19 Ukrainian children to their families amid the longstanding war between Russia and Ukraine.

Last August, Melania Trump also sent a letter to Vladimir Putin, which Donald Trump reportedly hand-delivered. The letter reportedly had Melania requesting that Putin spare the innocent children from losing their lives, being displaced, or being abducted.

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According to The New York Post, Melania Trump also held a session at the United Nations Security Council, hosting a global summit on technology and children, and supporting the passage of the Take It Down Act.

In May 2025, she attended the signing of the “Take It Down Act,” legislation aimed at protecting children from online exploitation.

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The 55-year-old also reportedly helped secure funding for foster children across the United States. These developments mark a shift from her earlier, more limited public role, who allegedly pulled back from public appearances and mostly stayed with Barron Trump in New York as he transitioned from school to university.

The couple reportedly divided their time between multiple residences and maintained separate living quarters at the White House. The First Lady said she led an independent life, joining her husband only when necessary.

Consequently, even though the First Lady initially avoided campaign trails and the media, she made sure to appear for official events, and the couple previously appeared together at official events such as an executive order signing, the annual turkey pardon, the Congressional Ball, and White House Christmas celebrations.

However, Melania is now taking a more business-oriented approach to her public image as Barron is halfway through college. She appears more comfortable taking on leadership roles that require direct engagement with the media.

Furthermore, Katherine Jellison, a researcher from Ohio University, also noted that Melania has not only changed the way she used to approach professional commitments but also consciously changed her public conduct to be more presentable in front of the media.

“She’s dressed more like a businesswoman,” Jellison pointed out. “She’s definitely trying to be taken more seriously and more positively,” she added.

While Trump is set to announce more details of the major announcement on Thursday, Melania Trump is enthusiastic about diving into work as she has expanded into new areas such as artificial intelligence, according to reports. She is currently leading a nationwide AI challenge aimed at preparing young people for the future.

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These developemnts comes after Melania Trump’s documentary Melania was officially released on January 30, 2026. The film explored her role as the wife of President Donald Trump and the personal and professional challenges she faced while transitioning into the role of First Lady.

According to The Daily Beast, early screenings reportedly drew minimal attendance. A debut showing at a popular London cinema sold just one ticket, while a subsequent screening attracted only two people.