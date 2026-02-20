Melania Trump Wore This to 2025 Inaugural Ball – Where Is the Gown Now?

Melania Trump’s 2025 inaugural gown, designed by Hervé Pierre, has now made its way to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C, on Friday. The First Lady spoke about what went into creating the sartorial history during the event.

The First Lady had teamed the gown with a black ribbon choker that came with a reproduction of a 1955 diamond brooch designed by Harry Winston.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Museum of American History (@amhistorymuseum)

Turns out, this is the second time that Melania donated her inaugural gown to the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. The other First Lady to have presented two of her inaugural ball gowns to the showcase was First Lady Ida McKinley, who donated her gowns in 1897 as well as 1901.

The gown is now a part of the showcase at the First Ladies’ exhibition at the National Museum of American History and is open for viewing between a window of 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with free admission.

The First Lady said during the event, “This is not a dress. This is more than 50 years of education, experience, and wisdom realized with each thread, each stitch, each sharp edge.” She decoded the outfit, explaining what the ‘Z’ in the outfit represents. “The meticulously formed black shape ‘Z’ on the front bodice summons decades of my early memories, life experiences, and influences. And, all of these stories are tucked deep within its crisp, strong seams—forever.”

The Office of the First Lady, in a statement, explained the choice of color palette. “The beautiful contrast between black and white sets a mood rich with emotion. American imagination appears in different creative forms, across all types of canvases—and often serves up a clear perspective. This dress speaks with a distinct point of view—a modern silhouette, bold and dignified, and ruthlessly chic,” an excerpt from the statement read.

During the event, Melania also took the opportunity to talk about her recently released film, Melania. In a statement shared by the Office of the First Lady, Melania was quoted as saying, “Personally, I relish the entire design process, from start to finish. It takes time, it’s slow, but the end result is always magical. If you had a chance to see my new film, MELANIA, you are well aware of what it took to bring this technical marvel to life.”

Today, @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP entered her 2025 inaugural gown into the Smithsonian National Museum of American History’s First Ladies Collection today, a rare distinction held by only a few First Ladies in history. pic.twitter.com/wiJ4U7p7Rc — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) February 20, 2026

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump have been married for over 20 years. She began her career in New York in the Nineties. She reportedly met the then real estate and business tycoon Donald Trump at a fashion Week party in New York in 1998, and the couple started dating shortly after. The two got married on January 22, 2005. She became a US citizen in 2006. The couple welcomed their son Barron William Trump in 2006.

Melania Trump recently made her debut as a film producer with the documentary she co-produced along with Amazon. She announced her production company, Muse Films, last year.