Think Melania Trump Is a Style Icon Now? Wait Until You See Her Fashion Choices From the Early 2000s

First Lady Melania Trump is a woman who generally likes to avoid the spotlight and only attends essential events. The former model shares a 24-year age gap with President Donald Trump, yet they have been together for nearly two decades. In September 1998, she met Trump at a Fashion Week party in NYC. At that time, Trump had just divorced his former wife, Marla Maples, and was a frequent visitor at these high-profile and glamorous parties.

After a brief courtship, despite the massive age gap, their love story progressed. In 2004, the then–real estate mogul proposed to his lady love with a 12-carat emerald-cut diamond ring by Laurence Graff, valued at a reported $1.5 million. The wedding occurred at the historic Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in 2005.

The pair welcomed their son, Barron Trump, in 2006, and the mother-son duo shares a very close bond. Consequently, when Melania took over as First Lady, she stole the spotlight with her classy fits.

Many of Melania Trump’s loudest looks from the noughties were adorned with ruffles, which have since come back to the fashion fore. https://t.co/xWCM2CbQNI — Glam, Inc. (@glam) November 20, 2025

From long trench coats and high heels to her iconic blue debut on January 20, 2017, she wore a memorable powder-blue Ralph Lauren set-up, which she completed with matching gloves and heels, giving major royal and dreamy vibes.

Similarly, ahead of a dinner at Winfield House in 2019, where the American ambassador to the UK lived, Melania Trump was spotted in a long and beautiful red Givenchy gown. The sleeveless, floor-length gown made her look like she was out of a fairytale film.

At Winfield House in London, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump participated in a Reciprocal Dinner with His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall. pic.twitter.com/upWG6NBAqD — The White House 45 Archived (@WhiteHouse45) June 9, 2019

In addition, she’s known to be a fan of luxury fashion brands such as Dior and Dolce & Gabbana; the mother of one often flaunts her long legs and striking features. Her hairstyles frequently include messy buns, loose curls, and straight hair with front bangs. She also keeps changing her hair color, from chocolate brown to ash blonde. Mrs. Trump has slayed every hairstyle.

As per The List, Melania Trump possessed a different kind of charm in the early 2000s. This era was when Melania Knauss (her maiden name) was in New York, dating Trump, who was then a well-known businessman in the real estate space. Safe to say, Melania’s 2000s fashion era produced some truly memorable looks for all the right reasons.

As a young and beautiful, thriving model who was dating a hot and happening man in one of the biggest cities in the world, Melania Trump had to make sure her outfits were remembered even years after that era. It looks like her wish came true, as tabloid headlines cannot get enough of her life, even decades after she became Trump’s wife and the First Lady.

In 2003, while still dating Donald Trump, she attended a Film Society gala wearing a strapless white satin mermaid-style gown accented with pink ruffles along the hem. The subtle pop of color and texture elevated what could have been a simple white dress into a standout piece.

Similarly, during the grand opening of Britney Spears’ new restaurant in 2002, the then-model sported tight white pants and a pink-and-red printed halter top as she stood beside Trump, who donned a dark-colored tailored suit.

Melania Trump wearing Versace – 2005 🦩🖤 pic.twitter.com/afoz2X9gV3 — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) March 18, 2025

In 2004, Melania attended New York Fashion Week in a pair of flared jeans and a pink top. While Melania looked stunning in tight casual wear, she also slayed in her formal dresses. She attended the 2004 Met Gala in a daring black gown complete with intricate cutouts at the bodice. Furthermore, even after tying the knot, her style only continued to upgrade.

Melania & Donald Trump at the Met Gala – 2005 🖤💎 pic.twitter.com/YgDkrzXw39 — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) February 24, 2025