Sunglasses at Night? Melania Trump Turns Heads After Documentary Flop

First Lady Melania Trump has long been known for her classy and timeless fashion choices. From her preference for designers like Ralph Lauren to her love for sleek, minimalist silhouettes, she has rarely missed the mark when it comes to style.

The former model has been in the news after the release of her documentary Melania on Jan. 30. The story explores her role as President Donald Trump’s wife and the challenges she faced while again taking on the role of the First Lady.

It has received a series of mixed-to-harsh reactions, with an IMDb rating of 1.4 out of 10. While the documentary turned out to be bland, Melania Trump’s recent choice of accessory surely created fresh buzz.

On Monday night, she chose to wear sunglasses in the dark while returning to Washington, D.C. The 55-year-old appeared to lean into her husband’s teasing after Donald Trump joked that there was a “movie star” aboard Air Force One. The couple flew from Florida to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

After spending Presidents’ Day promoting her film, Melania left the aircraft before heading to Marine One for the final leg of the trip. She walked alongside Trump wearing a long coat, leather gloves, knee-high boots, and sunglasses, despite the fact that it was pitch dark.

The couple later crossed the South Lawn of the White House after arriving on Marine One following their weekend in Florida. Melania Trump walked swiftly down the aircraft stairs while Trump followed.

Even though Melania later took off the shades, it remains unclear whether she removed them during the helicopter ride, though official images show her seated inside Marine One, looking out the window while still wearing the shades.

The couple first met in September 1998 at a New York City Fashion Week party. Trump, a well-known real estate tycoon, had recently divorced his second wife, Marla Maples.

The couple married on January 22, 2005, at the historic Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, followed by a lavish reception at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Despite their 24-year age gap, they have been married for nearly two decades. The Trumps had spent Valentine’s Day weekend at Mar-a-Lago and avoided questions about it when reporters aboard Air Force One asked him.

When asked if Trump had bought her flowers, he laughed awkwardly and replied, “I better not tell you that, goodbye everybody. That’s the toughest question.”

He then praised his wife’s film as “a tremendous hit” and added, “She does some very consequential work. I think you’re going to see in the end that she’s going to go down as one of the truly great first ladies.”

Melania Trump documentary flops before it hits the box office.

Despite the President’s praise, the film saw a dip in its third week. The documentary has grossed more than $15.4 million, but Amazon reportedly spent $75 million to produce and market the project. As a result, the film has not recouped its production and marketing costs.

In addition to critical reviews, the promotions were also unexpectedly torn down and defaced in Los Angeles. Vandals targeted promotional ads on buses across California and spray-painted slurs on them.

Some messages referenced alleged killings by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Minneapolis, backlash due to the Epstein files controversy, etc. Others drew a small moustache on Melania and wrote “Eva Braun” beside her name, invoking the longtime partner of Adolf Hitler. Another one read, “Melania is in the Epstein Files.”