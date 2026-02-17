Trump Dodges Question about Valentine’s Gift for Melania – “Better Not Tell You That”

Donald Trump, who was flying back to Washington with his wife, Melania, found himself in a tough spot after a reporter asked him about Valentine’s Day and whether he had gotten the First Lady any flowers. Per Trump, this was the “toughest question” (his words).

Trump was first asked by a reporter about his Valentine’s Day celebrations with the first lady, to which he asked, “Did I what?” He was asked again, “Did you do anything for Valentine’s with her? Did you give her flowers?” To this, the US President replied, “Better not tell you that. Goodbye, everybody. That’s the toughest question.”

Dodging the question, Trump went on to praise Melania and her recently released documentary. He said, “No, she’s…I’m proud of the fact that her movie is so successful. It’s a tremendous hit.”

Giving yet another shout-out to Melania Trump, the President said, “She does some very consequential work. I think you’re going to see in the end that she’s going to go down as one of the truly great first ladies when you see what she’s doing with Russia and Ukraine. She’s done a good job; she works very hard.”

Reporter: Did you get Melania flowers for Valentine’s Day? Trump: Better not tell you that. That’s the toughest question. pic.twitter.com/ZMwbO2lRQW — Acyn (@Acyn) February 17, 2026

The Internet flooded the comments section of the Trump video with remarks schooling him. An X user wrote with a hint of sarcasm, “Out of everything he fields daily, that’s the one that made him sweat a little. Politics? Easy. Flowers? Now we’re in dangerous territory.”

Similar thoughts echoed in a remark that read, “Not a trick question. Obviously, it’s a no, but interesting that he couldn’t even manage to lie about this.” Inputs from another netizen: “That’s actually an easy question.” Another comment on the post read, “So nothing, then. I’m surprised he couldn’t come up with a lie.”

Someone compiled all the things Trump has boasted about lately, and the Melania movie was among them. “The Melania movie is successful, inflation was defeated, prices of groceries went down, he is the least racist president and the most transparent…Anyone gonna tell him” an X user’s comment read.

Meanwhile, the White House shared a Valentine’s Day post featuring Melania and Donald Trump. The greyscale photo features the couple walking hand-in-hand. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” the caption on the post read.

Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Symy237CAD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 14, 2026

Photos and videos from Melania and Donald Trump’s Valentine’s Day dinner at Mar-a-Lago went crazy viral. In another clip, the President is seen dancing solo to the track ‘God Bless the USA’ and Melania Trump appears to ignore him.

President Trump starts dancing to “God Bless the USA” at a Mar-a-Lago Valentine’s Day dinner like it’s a campaign rally, causing Melania and guests to laugh. There will never be another like him. 😭 pic.twitter.com/Zcxsijrjqe — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) February 15, 2026

Melania Trump has actively been promoting her documentary, which is a box office debacle. On Monday, FLOTUS shared a post on X that read, “Don’t miss your chance to see MELANIA in theaters before its run ends. Experience the immersive visuals and sound on the big screen today.”

As for Donald Trump, he recently called her a “movie star.” Trump said, “Our country is truly blessed to have such a phenomenal first lady. And now she’s a movie star. It’s crazy. Congratulations, by the way. Can you believe it? You know who loves that movie? The ladies. They go see it three or four times, they see it with their husbands.”