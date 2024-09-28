Melania Trump Drops Bombshell: Donald Wanted More Children, But She Said No for a Specific Reason

Former First Lady Melania Trump recently discussed her upcoming memoir and offered a glimpse into the dynamics of the Trump household. She revealed that her husband Donald Trump wanted to expand their family. While speaking to Fox & Friends host, Ainsley Earhardt, she shared that she, on the other hand, was satisfied with just one kid. "I was always perfectly fine with one," Melania remarked, referring to Barron Trump. "[But] Donald was encouraging to have more." She explained, "I said, like, I'm completely fine with one because it's [a] very busy life, and I know how busy he is. And I'm in charge of everything, so that's why it's—it's just perfect."

Donald otherwise has a big family. He married Ivana Trump and fathered Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump. Then came along Tiffany Trump after his marriage to Marla Maples. Donald's desire for more children from Melania is amusing, given his 2005 interview on Howard Stern's show. According to The Washington Post, Donald had stated, "You know, Howard, she's got the kind of a body and makeup where, about one day after the baby, it's going to be the same as it was before." Stern asked Trump, "You're giving her one day?" "One or two," Trump responded, before adding, "I think I'll give her a week." Melania was five months pregnant with Barron at the time.

"He is really a family man" -- Melania Trump, who currently does not live with her husband pic.twitter.com/ebHuZqqJp4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2024

Coming back to the more recent interview that aired on Thursday, September 26, Melania also talked about other aspects of her life with Donald. When asked about what she loves the most about her husband, she said, "His being. His humor, his personality, his kindness. He is very special. His positivity. His energy—it's unbelievable. Yeah, so we have a beautiful relationship."

The conversation also turned to the challenges of blended families, to which Melania advised, "You can not control anyone. You can control only your own behavior and words. Everybody's in control of [their] own self. I'm not in control of my husband. I'm not in control of his children. I'm not even in control of my child," as per The Daily Beast.

Melania Trump on a picture of her and her son Barron pic.twitter.com/Z5qhGnOeGG — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) September 26, 2024

Melania also talked about their son Barron and his time so far at college, in New York. "It was his decision to come here, that he wants to be in New York and study in New York and live in his home. And I respect that," she explained. Melania doesn't consider herself an empty nester despite Barron being away at college. "I could not say I'm an empty nester. I don't feel that way," she said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

Additionally, the former First Lady shared her perspective on balancing work and family life, showing a photo from her memoir that features young Barron in a toy car while she worked at her desk. She emphasized the importance of setting an example for children. "I think it's very important that we show our children that we are working too," she said. "To give them an example of how life is, that they see us, that we are productive," Melania stated, as per People.