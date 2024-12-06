Melania Trump Allegedly Helped Husband Donald Lose At Least 30 Pounds: "She Keeps a Firm Hand..."

President-Elect Donald Trump is renowned for his love of buffets and for going overboard with desserts and fast food. Close sources, however, have disclosed that the Republican leader, following his wife Melania Trump's advice once embarked on a strict diet and "dropped at least 30 pounds." As per Page Six, Donald earlier was often spotted chowing down on chocolate cake with two scoops of vanilla ice cream or ice cream sundaes. However, following the soon-to-be First Lady's intervention, he adopted a more health-conscious diet and purposefully avoided the Mar-a-Lago buffet at his Florida club.

Donald while running for the 2024 presidential elections was granted a 'glowing health report' by his physician Dr. Bruce Aronwald in November 2023. The New York Post reported that Aronwald released an official statement that read, “I am pleased to report that President Trump’s overall health is excellent. His physical exams were well within the normal range and his cognitive exams were exceptional. Cardiovascular studies are all normal and cancer screening tests are all negative. President Trump has reduced his weight through an improved diet and continued daily physical activity while maintaining a rigorous schedule."

Meanwhile, in an exclusive 2016 interview with GQ, the Slovenia-born former model revealed that she lives by a strict diet regime. Melania consumes a minimum of seven pieces of fruit each day. “I don’t have a particular snack I always eat. If I would snack, I would snack on maybe fruit or a little bit of chocolate, because I think your body needs that, too." She typically begins her day with a bowl of fiber-rich oatmeal or a smoothie that is high in nutrients and only contains a few ingredients. “It’s good to indulge cravings and your tastes once in a while…as long as you balance those things with healthy foods,” she told Express UK in 2017.

The Thanksgiving food that Trump served at Mar-A-Lago last night. pic.twitter.com/vxx8PZ64MQ — Creepy (@creepydotorg) November 30, 2024

At the time, she landed her full support for her husband's re-election campaign. She told Fox News, "My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again...He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength."

President Trump, Elon Musk, Don Jr and RFK Jr are eating Mc Donald’s



Im loving it. It’s okay to have a cheat meal! pic.twitter.com/FEZDmnH6Rd — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) November 17, 2024

Interestingly, France's First Lady, Brigitte Macron, once revealed during an exclusive interview with Paris Match, that Melania keeps Donald on track. "But she keeps a firm hand on her husband," Macron noted. "When she taps her watch at dinner, her husband understands that it is time to get up and leave. He obeys. She has a strong personality." Macron deemed Melania 'very sweet' and added, “Everything is interpreted, over-interpreted. She’s someone who has a strong personality but works hard to hide it. She laughs very easily, at everything, but shows it less than I do.”

