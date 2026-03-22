Melania Trump and Ivanka’s Reportedly Frosty Dynamic Is Back in Focus – “Hate Being in the Same Room”

Melania Trump and stepdaughter Ivanka Trump’s relationship is making headlines again, and the picture that has emerged is not a warm one. Melania’s former senior advisor and friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, claimed that the two Trump women have long kept their distance from each other.

Winston Wolkoff said they have “no bond” and “no interest in each other’s lives,” while another source claimed their relationship is polite on the surface but cold underneath. This further proves the everlasting tension between the two primary ladies from the President’s household.

The tension dates back to Donald Trump’s first White House term. Ivanka wanted to take on some of the traditional First Lady duties and even saw herself as a modern, glamorous Washington figure. However, Melania did not like the idea of her office and role being blurred or taken over.

SheKnows reported that Winston Wolkoff mentioned tense instances in her book regarding the First Lady and her stepdaughter. The book was titled Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady (2020).

“Melania lived in New York. She didn’t appear in public or release statements to the press. Her social media was quiet. Ivanka rushed in to fill the void as ‘acting’ First Lady, issuing constant social media posts and press releases galore about her involvement with women’s issues, lobbying Daddy about climate change (alas, unsuccessfully), and attending every meeting she could slink her way into,” Winston Wolkoff wrote.

One of the most repeated claims about their relationship is that the two women simply never clicked. Winston Wolkoff told The Irish Star, “She [Ivanka] unfortunately really hindered any progress of an initiative for the First Lady or any movement for Melania to do anything.”

The Irish Star also reported that an anonymous source claimed that both Melania Trump and Ivanka, “Melania and Ivanka hate being in the same room… and never speak except to hiss catty comments.”

The latest wave of attention has been tied to Melania’s self-titled documentary, which premiered in early 2026. According to NewsNation, one source said Melania made it clear she did not want Ivanka around for the film’s big moment, while another said Ivanka had no plans to watch it at all. The insider recalled Melania feeling overshadowed by Ivanka during their 2019 U.K. visit.

Melania has reportedly banned her rival Ivanka from the premiere of the MELANIA movie, one of the few remaining events at the desolate Kennedy Center. To which the world responds: HOW DID IVANKA GET SO LUCKY pic.twitter.com/zl8kLgVoAw — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) January 10, 2026

“There’s real tension, and Melania made it clear she didn’t want Ivanka anywhere near this film. …That wasn’t going to happen again. Melania is much more in power and control than she was in the first presidency and didn’t want Ivanka coming to this meeting,” the source said.

That documentary choice matters because it sent a strong message. Instead of presenting Ivanka as part of Melania Trump’s inner circle, the film focused tightly on Melania’s own perspective and her life in the days leading up to Donald Trump’s return to the White House. Plus, Ivanka skipped attending the movie’s premiere, adding to speculation that their relationship stands strained.

For years, Melania and Ivanka have been linked by more than family ties. They have also been compared as two powerful women competing for space in the same political world. But the latest reporting suggests the relationship is still strained, and colder than previously reported.