Ivanka and Melania Trump’s Relationship Just Got Even Messier—Here’s Why

Over the years, we have seen Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump feud and have a power struggle to stay relevant. They both want to be important to Donald Trump and the administration.

While Melania is Trump’s wife, Ivanka is his daughter from his former wife. Their roles in the administration and the tension have been interesting to see. Whether it’s rumors or they truly despise each other, we have witnessed what they do in public.

Rumors of tension between them have always been there. Even in Melania’s recent memoir, there were some hints of tension. She said that she may not agree with his daughter’s opinions, but she welcomes and acknowledges their viewpoint. She writes that it’s a natural part of human relationships.

Their power struggle has been old, as explained in the book “American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady,” authored by Katie Rogers. She says the two ladies had a fight over the first lady’s role. By default, the role cannot go to the daughter. Moreover, Melania wanted a more proactive approach with her team to political involvement.

Therefore, Melania was seen wearing the ‘I really don’t care, do u?’ This may have been a dig at Ivanka.

In another book, Melania and Me, Wolkoff talked about the events of Trump’s inauguration day. She tells how Ivanka wanted more spotlight on her at the event.

To fight this, Melania came up with the block Ivanka operation. She was also in the front to get the camera’s attention. Even Ivanka was a part of separate group photos. So, Melania was successful here.

🇺🇸 TENSIONS BETWEEN IVANKA AND MELANIA TRUMP Katie Roger’s new book claims Melania has been avoiding Ivanka, refusing to campaign with Donald Trump, and was repeatedly on the phone with lawyers regarding her pre and post-nuptials. Source: Daily Mail pic.twitter.com/lKZWsPLp8O — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 25, 2024

Now we see that the two ladies have become frenemies. They have to co-exist. In the past, Donald did not have the best relationship with women. While he was married to Ivana, he made a move on Melania and eventually got together. This may have impacted Melania’s first impression of Ivanka.

In another instance, Trump’s trial of paying hush money brought the two ladies together and made them stronger as a family. According to an insider, the cold and tense behavior turned to warmth during these events between the two.

White House life has led to friction between Melania and Ivanka Trump, source says https://t.co/gZSn5toZRo pic.twitter.com/oTQgqP7kh4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 4, 2019

However, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff does not agree to this and finds it ridiculous, as she stated in the MeidasTouch podcast. Despite this, the family did become one when it was time to support Trump during the elections. Ivanka was seen standing in group photos with Melania. This was a rare event as she was not much into politics in 2020.

The two ladies have a desire to be respectful of each other. Besides, Ivanka’s mom, Ivana, says that her daughter likes Melania just fine, as she did not break their marriage. We can see that the two are doing better than before, now that they co-exist.