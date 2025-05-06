Melania Trump’s Inner Circle REVEALED—Including the Man Who Never Leaves Her Side

Melania Trump was under the radar when it was her first time as the First Lady. It was observed that she placed her focus on her role as a wife and mother more than the First Lady’s duties in the past. But now she has it all figured out.

During the 2024 presidential election and the start of Trump’s second term, Melania was missing from the public eye. She did say she was supporting Trump from behind, but everyone saw that she was too guarded.

The reason was that her documentary started shooting last November, and she wanted to make people aware of her life at the White House. She also released a book about her life, backstory, and the start of her relationship with Trump. Now that it’s her second term as the First Lady, she is set to turn up her image completely. For this, she has a team of people ranging from advisors to designers. They help her maintain and build her public image with their expertise.

Hervé Pierre

Pierre travels everywhere with the first lady and keeps a close eye on what she wears. Melania’s European style and Parisian vibes are all because of him. He picks her outfits and plans them as per the events. This time, he’s inclined towards more tailored dresses like Dior and layering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Herve Pierre Creative Director (@herve_pierre_creative_director)

Brett Ratner

Her director for the documentary, Brett Ratner, is also in her inner circle now. He has been directing the documentary with her vision. They say the film will be all the behind-the-scenes about the First Lady, so we can assume he knows a lot about her life now.

Brett Ratner to Direct Melania Trump Documentary for Amazon pic.twitter.com/aBPesNpxye — The Director’s Cut (@The_Epic_Scenes) January 5, 2025

John Rogers

He is working as her advisor for staff recruitment and the planning of ceremonies. Melania relies on his knowledge to conduct events.

Her family

Melania is also close to her family, her mother and father, Amlja and Viktor. After the passing of her mother, she’s still close to her father and sister, who have always visited her at the White House.

Meet Ines Knauss, the First Lady’s ‘guiding light and inspiration’—Melania’s sister and confidant, her rock for support during difficult times. At Melania’s wedding to Donald Trump in 2005, Knauss was her younger sister’s maid of honor. pic.twitter.com/VuXqVeKD9g — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) January 28, 2025

Tham Kannalikham

As soon as they got the thumbs up to move into the White House again, Melania wasted no time in contacting interior designer Tham Kannalikham. She is an acclaimed NY-based designer whose content is password-protected on her website.

Marc Beckman

Melania knows what marketing can do in helping her image seriously. She has hired expert Marc Beckman as her agent. He has experience in AI, media, and marketing. Besides, he helped with the memoir and documentary deals, too.

Steven Spandle

Another one of her design experts and architects is Steven Spandle, who is known for collecting classy antiques. He has helped add a neoclassical vibe to the White House. She hired him to work on a classical Tennis Pavilion, which was right on theme for the Republicans.

Regene Mahaux

Last but not least, the man who captures her essence is her photographer, Regene Mahaux. He’s based in Paris and takes the best photos of the former model. He is always there at major events to take photos for her socials.