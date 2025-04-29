Where Was Melania During The Biggest Moments of Donald Trump’s First 100 Days in Office?

Where has Melania been hiding? The First Lady has been surprisingly absent from some of the biggest moments during Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. Ever since the inauguration back in January, the President has been basking in the newfound spotlight, not just from American but international media. However, while he has been quite out and about with his big and controversial actions, the same can’t be said about his wife.

Melania Trump’s absence was noticeable in some of her husband’s biggest moments in the last few months. After Donald Trump took over the White House for the second time, an NPR host declared, “One thing’s definite: the public is going to be seeing more of Melania Trump.”

Yet, she has been missing an awfully lot in the first 100 days before attending Pope Francis’ funeral alongside Mr Trump on the eve of her 55th birthday this weekend. Notably, conspiracy theories flew that, in fact, it wasn’t she at all who stunned in a Dolce and Gabbana attire at the service, but rather a body double.

From there, Melania and her husband went their separate ways, and many speculated that she may have landed in New York City to spend her birthday evening with her only son, Barron Trump. She has been prioritizing motherhood over everything else lately, and that is the reason behind her absence from Super Bowl LIX, which marked Donald Trump’s historic attendance.

Apart from some low-profile events, like the Easter egg roll and the National Governors Association Dinner, we haven’t really heard a lot from the FLOTUS. “Does anyone know where Melania is?” social media users continued to ask each other. The First Lady herself revealed the reason behind her disappearance. Earlier this year, while speaking with Fox News, Mrs. Trump clarified, “I already packed, I already selected the furniture that needs to go in,” regarding her moving into the White House.

“I will be in the White House, and when I need to be in New York, I’ll be in New York, and when I need to be in Palm Beach, I’ll be in Palm Beach.” She noted that even though she will be taking on more responsibility in the office, her first priority will always be Barron, her son, who is currently studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife, and once we are in on January 20th, you serve the country,” Melania told Fox News. Although the NYU student is currently living at the Trump Tower, he will be able to visit the White House whenever he wants. “Whatever he would like to do,” the First Lady declared.

Melania Trump further added, “I feel as children, we have them till they are 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them, and then we give them the wings to fly. I always respect Barron’s yes and no, what he likes to do, and where he would like to be.”

It is clear that the First Lady is sticking by her words to Fox News: “Some people … see me as just the wife of the President… I’m standing on my own two feet, independent. I have my own thoughts.”

This doesn’t mean she is shying away from her duties but rather also focusing on her own work, like her jewellery line, the Take It Down Act, and, of course, being a mother to Barron.