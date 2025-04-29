Melania Trump Breaks Silence About Spending Her 55th Birthday at Pope Francis’ Funeral, Says, “I Had…”

American President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump attended Pope Francis‘ funeral on April 26, 2025. While Melania did attend the funeral, it also happened to be her 55th birthday, but she chose to spend her birthday mourning the Pope instead of indulging in regular birthday celebrations.

Talking about her experience of attending the Pope’s funeral on her birthday, Melania posted on social media platform X, saying, “Thank you all for the heartfelt birthday wishes. I had the honour of attending Pope Francis’ funeral, on this day, where I prayed for the healing of those who are suffering and for peace in the world.”

Melania had worn an all-black ensemble fitting to the occasion. While she maintained her signature personality throughout the funeral, there was a bizarre rumor of a body double attending the funeral. It should be noted here that this is not the first time that the rumor of a body double being used by Melania has surfaced. Previously, this conspiracy theory had floated around during Trump’s inauguration ceremony in January and also when Melania was seen with Trump last November at Palm Beach.

One of the key reasons that this theory made its way again this time is because of the shoes Melania chose to wear while getting off the helicopter. She was seen wearing flat shoes, an unusual choice for her, as netizens pointed out. Regarding the same, one user on X posted, “Melania never wears flat shoes either…I’m betting that this is the fake body double Melania because the real Melania did not want to have to go and stay with Trump overseas for the entire trip.”

Whether this conspiracy theory holds any value or not, certain people seem to be very confident about it. Regardless, such theories do not seem to have any visible effects on Melania, as is clear from her post on X regarding the Pope’s funeral.

Donald Trump also made a post on Truth Social regarding himself and his wife being invited to and attending Pope Francis’ funeral. However, his way of expressing it caused a backlash. He had posted, “Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!”

Netizens reacted quite angrily to this as one X user posted, “Nobody looks forward to going to a funeral. Funerals are somber, depressing occasions where people cry and tell stories about the deceased.” Another one added, “Utterly weird to say you are ‘looking forward’ to attending a funeral. Nobody says that.”

A third person said, “Donald Trump announced He and Melania is looking forward to going to the POPE’S FUNERAL. That’s heartless.” Following this, Melania kept her post rather simple and thanked her followers for wishing her on her birthday while also mentioning how they were honored to have attended the Pope’s funeral.