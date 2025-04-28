Melania Trump’s Hijab at Pope’s Funeral — A Powerful Silent Statement?

Pope Francis’s funeral service took place on April 26, 2025. Several world leaders attended the service. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump were among those who were involved.

Where Donald Trump was getting ridiculed for wearing a blue suit, Melania Trump was getting praises for her wardrobe choice.

Melania Trump was dressed all in black. She included a black lace veil, as is customary in Catholic mourning. Her outfit received an appreciative nod from the fashion world. But that was not the highlight. Melania Trump also followed long-standing Vatican rules for ladies attending solemn Catholic occasions. According to the rules, there was special emphasis on modesty and grief by wearing formal black attire and a head covering.

Her observance of these customs honored one of the most important religious leaders of our day. It also demonstrated her profound regard for the Catholic religion and the seriousness of the event.

First Lady Melania Trump wore a black Double-Breasted Crepe Dolce & Gabbana Coat, black Manolo Blahnik BB pumps, and a black lace veil and gloves at today's funeral service for Pope Francis

As usual, the internet had a notable reaction. Melania’s outfit choice immediately became a hot subject on social media. Notable remarks regarding her look were made by Iranian scholar Foad Izadi. He emphasized on the strong message her attire was trying to send.

Izadi emphasized how the black veil represented dignity, modesty, and humility. There are the values that are ingrained in Islamic hijab and Catholic mourning customs.

He said that the hijab subtly declares humility, dignity, and purity in a society that is fixated on appearances. Melania Trump was a silent witness to these timeless principles. His comments struck a chord across religious and cultural divides. They also ignited discussions on social media regarding the universal principles of humility in other religions.

Comments made by Izadi brought everyone together on social media. People agreeing with him were from all over the world. Nowadays, society tends to focus on glamour and superficiality. However, Melania was praised by many for showing timeless values of modesty and respect.

Melania fans praise her for 'modest' Pope funeral outfit

Her modest and dignified look served as a welcome reminder of deeper characteristics. According to commentators, these values go beyond simple ceremonial duty.

The black veil has historically been associated with reverence and mourning. It was seen as a subtle message. It is a statement about religion and humility. Melania was praised for her respect for religious customs.

It’s interesting to note that Melania Trump celebrated her 55th birthday on the same day as the burial. President Donald Trump congratulated and said that they will celebrate later on Air Force One on the way back.

Melania Trump epitomised class and decorum as she attended the Pope's funeral on her 55th birthday today. The First Lady of the US walked through the Vatican hand in hand with her husband Donald Trump

He joked that Melania’s birthday this year was a “working birthday.”

Melania Trump is the first Catholic First Lady since Jackie Kennedy. She is a known devout Catholic. That’s why her attendance at Pope’s burial held important significance for her. She is also known to practice religious practices in her personal life.

Attending the Pope’s funeral was not a diplomatic obligation for her. Melania’s attendance at the funeral of Pope Francis was an act of deep respect and an expression of her personal faith.