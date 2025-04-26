Trump’s Blue Suit at Pope Francis’s Funeral Sparks Massive Outrage Among Mourners—Internet Claims He ‘Did it on Purpose!’

Mourners attending and watching Pope Francis’s funeral were left furious after President Donald Trump appeared wearing a blue suit instead of the traditional black attire. Nearly 20,000 people gathered in St. Peter’s Square to pay their respects to the late Pope. After Trump’s outfit for the ceremony came to light, many people started expressing outrage over what they saw as a breach of funeral protocol.

Several dignitaries around the globe came to the square when the procession started at 10am local time on Saturday, April 26. Among those thousands of people were also present Donald Trump, along with the First Lady, Melania Trump, and also several others like Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and wife Victoria, etc.

It was clear that Pope Francis and President Donald Trump did not share the same approach or views, particularly on issues like immigration, the treatment of migrants, and climate change. Still, Trump told reporters on Friday that he was attending the funeral “out of respect” for the pontiff, who passed away on Monday after suffering a stroke at the age of 88.

The POTUS’s blue suit didn’t sit well with many. And, the argument went stronger when it was compared to Melania’s black outfit and veil. Even people who were watching the live stream from their homes, were quick to point out the difference that the US President being the only dignitary not wearing a black outfit there.

According to the dress code required by Vatican officials for Pope Francis’ funeral, men were required to wear a dark suit, along with a long black tie. Trump shows up in blue. pic.twitter.com/Ou5ckXjJqm — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) April 26, 2025

People took to X to slam this act. “Just watching the Pope’s funeral. Trump is the only one not wearing a dark suit. No respect,” one person shared. Another added, “President Trump at Pope Francis’ funeral…the only one in a blue suit!!”

Another comment read, “Is Trump the only leading person wearing a bright blue suit for Pope Francis’ funeral? To be noticed?”

“Trump looks like the only leader of a country in attending not wearing a black suit,” someone else noticed. “Normally I would not comment on a man’s apparel at a funeral but it is a Catholic funeral for the Pope head of Catholic Church.” One more user said, “Why can’t they send him away! I mean, come on, this is about respect for the Pope.”

An angry viewer shared. “Why the F*** is Trump wearing a blue suit to the Pope’s funeral??” One user even said, his dress choice was deliberate. “He just did it on purpose so to get noticed!”

Respect? He’s not even wearing a black suit. At least Melania is attending the funeral in all black including a modesty black veil. Wishing 🤡 a real bad sunburn on his bald combover. https://t.co/eU5CtAhXa6 — Caroline #🟦🏳️‍🌈🧓🏻⚜️🐈💉 (@CrazyCatsCari) April 26, 2025

Someone else wrote, “Trump can’t even be bothered to wear a black suit to the Pope’s funeral! And not capable to sit up straight in his chair! Put to shame by the rest of the worlds royalty and leaders!”

“#Trump. Where is Vance to tell Tump that he really should have worn a black suit,” another said. “But he probably had conniptions when #Zelensky got a spontaneous round of applause.”

According to the dress code required by Vatican officials for Pope Francis’ funeral, men were required to wear a dark suit, along with a long black tie. Trump shows up in blue, so disrespectful, Trump is low class trash.@WhiteHouse @PressSec pic.twitter.com/BABiVl6h9V — 𝐕𝐨𝐠𝐨𝐧ymous 🇺🇦 (@VogonScout) April 26, 2025

As mentioned earlier, Pope Francis had significant differences of opinion with Donald Trump, especially regarding immigration, the treatment of migrants, and climate change.

In 2016, Francis, alluding to then-candidate Trump and his campaign slogan of “Build the wall,” called anyone who builds a wall to keep out migrants “ not Christian.” Trump stated the comment was “disgraceful.”