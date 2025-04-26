Donald Trump and Pope Francis Had Massive Disagreements—But Respect Wins at Last Goodbye

Pope Francis’s funeral is taking place on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. local time at the Vatican. The Pope will be laid to rest outside the Vatican at a private burial site. President Trump reached Rome on Friday with the first lady to pay his respect to the Pope.

He is among the other heads of state and high-profile political names, who are attending the funeral.

Other leaders from the UK, Hungary, Argentina, Ukraine and France will be coming to the funeral. Trump wanted to personally pay his regards to the Pope despite their ongoing disagreements. Both had differences in opinions over several political and humanitarian issues.

Donald Trump states his reason for visiting is to pay his respect. He arrived with his wife at the St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. As we know, Trump is on his crackdown for immigrants while the Pope was vocal about minority rights and how immigrants should be protected. He appealed for the same during his recent meeting with JD Vance as well.

Pope also condemned Trump’s stance on environment change, global warming, and immigration rules. Moreover, when Trump was all about building a wall around the borders, the Pope said that a person who keeps migrants out can’t be a Christian. Trump’s reply was that the Pope is disgraceful.

Please pray for President Trump and Melania while they’re in Rome for the services of Pope Francis 🙏 He’s fighting against pure evil, for you and me pic.twitter.com/EMkXniFnnm — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) April 25, 2025

However, Donald Trump has had a change of heart upon hearing about Francis’ death. Trump states that Francis was a good man and he worked hard. Besides, he loved the world and all the people. He also stated that the American flags will be at half-staff to honor the pope.

After his death he is just trying to pay his respects in the best way he can. Even though he had to change his schedule and skip several meetings to reach the funeral, he made it happen without any excuse.

He also said that he finds it disrespectful to have meetings while the funeral of the pope is going on. He was in conversation with the reporters on Air Force One. He did say he’ll be talking to people when he sees them but the focus won’t be work.

🚨 NOW: World leaders FLOCK to President Trump, attempting to have a moment with 47 before Pope Francis’ funeral “He is DEFINITELY a gravity center at these events,” Fox’s Martha McCallum says pic.twitter.com/RbjTI0b4G5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 26, 2025

Biden will also be present at the funeral, so Donald Trump may get to interact with his predecessor. It is one occasion that will bring former and current presidents together. Although he claimed meeting him is not on his priority list.

They might not ignore the pleasantries if they run into each other at the funeral. So far we know that George W. Bush and Obama will not be attending.

About his meetings with other people, Trump said he can make time to meet some important ones to have high level talks. Since he does not have much time, we’ll see what unfolds at the Vatican.