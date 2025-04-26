On Her 55th Birthday, Melania Trump Stands in Mourning at Pope Francis’s Funeral

What a weird coincidence that Melania Trump’s birthday is on the same date as the Pope’s funeral. Melania being a Christian, chose to follow her duties and pay respect to the pope. She attended the funeral as she turned 55 on the same day. She was at the service in black with a veil on head and cross around her neck along with Donald.

After Jacqueline, Melania is the 2nd Catholic first lady. She was seen closing her eyes and mourning at the funeral. Dressed in black, she paired it with a double-breasted coat. She was honoring the Pope at his funeral, while Trump was dressed in a blue suit not following funeral protocol.

The duo were spotted sitting next to Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia and Denmark’s Queen Mary as they paid regards to the pope.

Trump and Melania were holding hands tightly during the funeral as they were also talking to each other. An insider said that this is her obligation as a first lady so she had no issues with attending the funeral on the same day as her birthday. She will have ample time to ring in her big day after the event. Moreover, Trump may have planned something nice for her birthday.

A powerful image of the US 🇺🇸 First Lady Melania Trump, on her 55th birthday, finding herself in Rome, in St. Peter’s Square, at the funeral of Pope Francis, with a cross around her neck and a black veil on her head pic.twitter.com/2Rtm7kAAAu — Mambo Italiano (@mamboitaliano__) April 26, 2025

Trump was asked about his plans while flying to Rome on Air Force One. He was asked if he’s taking her for dinner. He responded that his wife has a working birthday this year. So he might take her to a romantic dinner on the Boeing or on the Air Force One. Trump did say it’s been a busy day so he did not buy any presents yet. He may have meant that they can celebrate anywhere and it’ll still mean the world to them.

They reached Rome late Friday night to attend the funeral on Sunday. Other political dignitaries include Joe Biden, Jill Biden, the Prince of Wales and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden, and Queen Rania and King Abdullah II.

President Trump and First Lady Melania holding hands at the Pope‘s funeral pic.twitter.com/5ZKOwMU5Vw — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) April 26, 2025

Melania has always been inclined towards Christianity. She made a post on X about her meeting with the Pope. She tells how she was humbled to meet him. Besides, she commemorated her meeting as she posted about the pope’s demise. Moreover, she cherishes the moments when she went to see him in 2017.

Pope had severe pneumonia and then died of a stroke and coma last Monday. Ever since, everyone has been speaking highly of him and paying regards online as well as offline.