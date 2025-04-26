Joe Biden Snapping Selfies at Pope Francis’s Funeral Leaves Viewers Upset

Joe Biden and his wife Jill attended the Pope’s funeral this Saturday. Upon learning about the demise of the pope, Biden also took to X(twitter) posting his condolences and how he remembered the Pope as consequential. He appreciated how the pope has been serving the poor and has always been an advocate for the needy ones.

He talks about how Pope Francis was the light and always wanted to end suffering and poverty. The 82-year-old former president had met the pope thrice and spoke about various issues. He met the pope once at Washington DC and then at the G7 summit. It made sense that he’d be attending the funeral to pay his respects.

Biden was spotted at the funeral smiling and taking selfies with other attendees. He did not look like he was mourning or expressing any sadness at the event. Many people did not take this positively as they were quick to judge him over his insensitive behavior.

Before the funeral began at 10 a.m. Biden was posing for photos and selfies with Kenya’s President William Ruto. He also shook hands with various dignitaries. At an event like this, it is expected that he will greet the other political leaders, but it is tone deaf to be smiling and taking selfies.

Joe thought it was a campaign stop?? — ML (@mlvercle) April 26, 2025

Netizens commented on his selfie poses that he may be confused if the event is for his campaign. Another one said that maybe he does not know what is happening around him. This could be a jab at his current cognitive decline and him being too slow to realize the gravity of the situation.

Is he laughing because he doesn’t realize what is happening? — Fedora Porto (@PortoFedora) April 26, 2025

Although Biden only has positive things to say about the pope, he could have been a bit sensitive at the event and not smile ear to ear while clicking selfies. Social media users keep it real when it comes to judging leaders over their behavior. Something like this cannot be hidden from the audience.

A similar thing happened with Trump! He was also there with his wife Melania. He reached late Friday at Rome to attend the funeral on Saturday. Netizens were appalled by his choice of clothing. Trump wore a blue suit to the funeral. One person commented that why has JD Vance not told him what to wear.

VP Chiwenga meets Joe Biden at Pope Francis’ funeral‼️ VP Chiwenga and former US President Joe Biden—both devout Catholics—joined world leaders in Vatican City today to bid farewell to Pope Francis. A solemn moment of faith, and global tribute. pic.twitter.com/2oPXDsKn0n — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) April 26, 2025

Another one said he is wearing blue to get noticed more at the event. Some one also said how he can’t pay respects the right way and is bringing shame as a leader. Few days ago, at Pope’s lying of the state, many mourners were also bothered with how some people were taking selfies with the casket, and condemned it as unacceptable. They were suggesting that they should be asked to keep their selfie sticks away.

The use of phones at such an event was distasteful and upsetting to many people.