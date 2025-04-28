From Blue Suit to Chewing a Gum—All the Ways Donald Trump Disgraced Pope Francis’s Funeral

Donald Trump is no new name to controversy. And, even at Pope Francis’s funeral, he somehow managed to get the limelight on him. Well, for all the wrong reasons of course.

Before flying to the Vatican, he told the reporters he is going to the Pontiff’s funeral ‘out of respect’. However, there’s serious doubt how much of that ‘respect‘ he could actually show to the late Pope.

Pope Francis breathed his last on Easter Monday. Respecting his wish, he was buried at the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica in Rome. On Saturday, more than 2000,000 people joined the procession to pay their respects. President Donald Trump with his wife Melania Trump, Joe Biden with Jill Biden, Prince William were among many who attended the event.

What a mess pic.twitter.com/omBoHohyMT — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) April 26, 2025

Lots of viewers were watching the event live as well.

And the POTUS, successfully managed to enrage mourners with his behavior. Not just with one gesture, but multiple.

Blue Suit

The first blunder? Donald Trump donned a blue suit to the Pope’s funeral. The traditional attire for Catholic mourning is black. Viewers quickly pointed out his outfit choice and flocked to X to slam him for this behavior. One user said, “Deliberate disrespect.” Another person posted, “About Trump wearing a blue suit to the funeral of Pope Francis when black was required. Yes, Trump knows that it’s proper. Here he is in a black suit at Carter’s funeral. The blue suit was intentional to make him stand out among other world leaders. Ego.”

About Trump wearing a blue suit to the funeral of Pope Francis when black was required. Yes, Trump knows that it’s proper. Here he is in a black suit at Carter’s funeral. The blue suit was intentional to make him stand out among other world leaders. Ego. pic.twitter.com/uI0E6NIzJA — Jack’s House 🇺🇦Radio Free NAFO (@FluteMagician) April 26, 2025

However, Trump wasn’t the only one in a blue suit. Few other men including Prince William was seen in the similar color outfit. Many Trump supporters defended his action with this theory. They even said, funeral is about paying respects, outfit color should be the least of worries. According to some people, Trump and the Prince of Wales decided to go against the traditional color due to their lack of Catholicism.

Trump wore a blue suit to the Pope’s funeral despite instructions to wear black

Narcissists do this oh. This isn’t Trump pic.twitter.com/fseXR1QHrq — Nicholas: a very puzzled inquiring mind having fun (@nicholasphilp) April 26, 2025

Standing on the Carpet

Keeping the suit scandal aside, the POTUS didn’t seem to be in control of his body movements either.

As per The Art Newspaper, attendees were to maintain a distance from the carpet beneath the casket. The sacred place is noted as ‘holy ground’ only reserved for the late Pontiff. All the mourners were careful about it. However, Donald Trump seemed to ignore this detail to not overstep the carpet boundary. Both his and Melania’s shoes edged on the sacred rug.

Some might ignore it as a mistake but many won’t. Many users took to X to bash the President for such a disrespectful move. One person wrote, “What a disgrace you have elected yank mates. A blue suit at the funeral of the spiritual leader of billions, and, disrespecting the Pope by stepping on the carpet his coffin lays on…. unlike all the other World leaders…This buffoon is just a JOKE!”

Texting, Dozing Off

Donald Trump seemed to forget he isn’t a teen attending a high school lecture and can doze off if it gets boring. Well, in schools the teacher will scold but who will dare to say a word to the President if he sleeps at the Pope’s funeral? He was even spotted to be typing something on his phone leaning forward. Then, he looked up and put it away. Okay, there were others too who were using their phones. Some even clicked photos.

But sleeping and chewing a gum? That makes it worse. He tore a packet of gum and flipped it inside his mouth. Not to mention, the tons of snaps that catch him sitting with closed eyes and mouth agape. Well, no one else was captured this way. For obvious reasons, mourner were further infuriated.

Nothing to see here just Dementia Sleepy Don embarrassing the US at the Pope’s funeral. No one wanted him there anyway and he couldn’t even wear a black suit. WTF pic.twitter.com/USUeQhki78 — LoriNSoCal60 🌊🐶🇺🇦🥥🌴😍 (@LCal60) April 27, 2025

One person on X wrote, “Sleepy Don”: With the entire democratic free world watching, during Pope Francis’ funeral ceremony in St. Peter’s Square, the president of the United States of America started snoring. Trump continues to be an international embarrassment and disgrace.”

Leaving Early

The final fuel to the fire was when Donald Trump was seen exiting the place as soon as the funeral was over. Many felt, he kind of rushed out to land back to the U.S. As quick as his exit was, people were quicker to criticize his behaviors throughout the event.

People were appreciating Melania instead for her proper gesture; be it her outfit selection or choosing to attend the funeral on her 55th Birthday. Yes, there have been theories about her ‘aging’ face and she might have used a body double, but that’s a different story.

One person on X wrote, “What a disrespectful asshole trump is, first he dresses like he’s going to his gay club for a night out. Then the moron falls asleep at the Pope’s State Funeral. Respect to Melania!, a proper human being!”

Even on a day where people gathered in numbers to pay their respects to the late Pope, Donald Trump managed to get plenty of attention on him for the worst reasons possible.