Disrespectful Beyond Words—Netizens Furious as Trump and Melania Chat and Smile at Pope Francis’s Funeral

Donald Trump and Melania attended the Pope’s funeral on Saturday at the Vatican city. Despite the rumors that they’ll be sitting far back in the third row, they secured a front seat. That’s why all the cameras were on them, capturing whatever they were doing.

At the funeral, the duo were seen talking and smiling a lot. Due to this, their behavior was not as how it should have been at a funeral. They did not look like they were mourning or showing any signs of respect for the pope.

They were slammed by several viewers for being insensitive and not following any decorum. Trump was already not wearing black, despite the funeral etiquettes. He showed up in a blue suit, maybe to stand out deliberately.

Melania was also seen smiling as Donald whispered something into her ear. No idea what was so important for them to talk and smile about at a funeral. They could have shown some respect and behaved better.

Another disrespectful thing he did was texting. He was constantly texting from his phone and looking at the screen a lot. Maybe he was bashing Obama and Biden on texts and social media.

President Trump and First Lady Melania holding hands at the Pope‘s funeral pic.twitter.com/5ZKOwMU5Vw — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) April 26, 2025

One netizen said maybe he’s just posting on Truth Social and bragging about himself instead of being present in the situation, his outfit choice wasn’t the only problem. He was self-centered and only cared about his meetings later on and didn’t look like he paid attention to the funeral service.

Another social media user asked if the president could get any more disgraceful and disrespectful in this situation.

Trump was also seen holding Melania’s hand tightly and swinging it around. They both were talking and smiling throughout the event. Although it was her birthday, the same day as the service, she had to attend, considering her duties as the FLOTUS. Maybe Trump was trying to cheer her up. When Trump was done chatting with Melania, he dozed off in the middle of the funeral service. He keeps pushing limits when it comes to disrespecting the pope. Yet he calls Biden the sleepy one!

2) Here’s Melania probably thinking, “What the fuck are you doing?! Wake up! You’re on camera!” Let’s continue⬇️ pic.twitter.com/G70bRrk6o0 — Jack’s House 🇺🇦Radio Free NAFO (@FluteMagician) April 26, 2025

Many people commented that several world leaders were not following protocols. Biden was seen smiling and clicking selfies, and he was also using the moment to his benefit. One user said he might be thinking it’s for his campaign.

Blue Suit Donald Trump and Melania were smiling and talking to each other during the funeral of Pope Francis. Could they be any more disrespectful and disgraceful? pic.twitter.com/kxECIA9RQJ — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 26, 2025

One user was so appalled that he went on to say that Trump always goes an extra mile to be disrespectful on any occasion. The user commented sarcastically that at least he is not dressed like superman or hawking bibles.

Even the leaked Signal chat about the war and stance on Europe came into the comments as people were slamming him. One user commented that maybe he’s whispering about the Ukraine invasion and more war plans. How their political communication has been, netizens did not leave a chance to roast the administration