Pope Francis Dies on Easter Monday—1,000-Year-Old Vatican Prophecy Predicts Judgement Day is Closer than We Think

A saint predicted that the year 2027 will mark the return of Jesus to earth to decide who will be saved and who will be damned. The sudden death of Pope Francis might mean something big.

‘Prophecy of the Popes,’ a 12th-century manuscript attributed to Saint Malachy, comprises a sequence of mysterious Latin lines that are thought to describe each pope, starting with Celestine II in 1143 and ending with Pope Francis, the current head of the Church.

Arnold Wion, a Benedictine monk who claimed to have located Malachy’s works in the Vatican archives, unearthed the book in 1595. It contains 112 brief, enigmatic lines.

‘In the final persecution of the Holy Roman Church there will reign Peter the Roman, who will feed his flock amid many tribulations, after which the seven-hilled city will be destroyed and the dreadful Judge will judge the people. The End,’ the last passage of the book reads.

Pope Francis has died.

On Easter Monday.

Everything for a reason.

Malachy was implying Francis would be the final pope, but some read the prophecy as Peter succeeding him in light of Francis’s long-term lung illness. Although the book was discovered over 400 years ago, its prophecy has come to light again when Pope Francis, 88, died from two respiratory crises brought on by bronchial spasms and a “significant” buildup of mucus in his lungs. He spent over two weeks in the hospital.

In recent decades, the saint’s prophecies have gained credibility. Along with startling information about potential future popes, the forecasts also allude to Pope Francis. It’s interesting to note that the Pope died on “Easter Monday,” which has significant spiritual significance. Easter Monday emphasizes the joy that comes with realizing that Christ is alive and carries on the celebration of resurrection.

Officials reported Monday that Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away at his home in the Vatican. The Vatican confirmed in a video statement that the first Latin American Catholic Church head died at the age of 88 following a protracted illness. It put an end to a somewhat tumultuous reign during which he attempted to reform the Roman Catholic Church and was characterized by tension and discord. Pope Francis experienced a number of illnesses throughout his twelve years in office.

Talking of the Vatican Prophecy one report states: ‘In 1958, before the Conclave that would elect Pope John XXIII, Cardinal Spellman of New York hired a boat, filled it with sheep and sailed up and down the Tiber River, to show that he was ‘pastor et nautor,’ the motto attributed to the next Pope in the prophecies.’

Breaking news:

The concluding passage about Peter the Roman states that the ‘last pope’ will lead the Church through a period of intense upheaval that ends with the fall of Rome and the papacy.

Many people worry that the next world war may be imminent due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, rising tensions between the US and China, and the ongoing unrest in the Middle East. Fears of “Judgment Day” have been heightened by reports that these major powers have started to prepare to resume their nuclear weapons programs.