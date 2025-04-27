‘Looks Older than Trump’—Internet Erupts Over Melania Trump’s “Aging” Appearance at Pope Francis’s Funeral

Although it was Pope Francis’s funeral that drew the world’s attention on Saturday, it was the Trumps who quickly became the focus, especially First Lady Melania Trump.

President Donald Trump looked much like he always does sparking outrage in a blue suit. The FLOTUS sparked a fierce storm too across social media. Critics were brutally unforgiving about her “aging” appearance as she marked her 55th birthday during the solemn Mass at Vatican City’s St. Peter’s Square.

The “frst time melania shws aging skin,” one person decreed on X, formerly Twitter. “My God. Melania looks older than Trump, & he’s either wearing a giant diaper or a girdle,” another wrote.

My God. Melania looks older than Trump, & he’s either wearing a giant diaper or a girdle. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/Rj8h3uRZrI — The Real Slim Skagmacker 🇺🇸🦅 (@CattardSlim) April 26, 2025

“Why are you so afraid of the aging process? Women are more than what they look like. They aren’t just trophy wives. She is 55 years old. I hate Trump and I don’t care for Melania, but I’m not going to pick on her for her looks or for aging,” a voice of reason clapped back.

Criticizing Melania Trump’s appearance on her birthday also seems rather tone-deaf, especially considering how many of those comments spiral into harsh speculation about her reportedly fragile marriage to Donald Trump.

As per some sources, Trump told the reporters that he lacked time to order one of his many staffers to buy Melania a gift, however the positive side is, people are thrilled on the global chaos that primarily was commenced by his tariffs, apparently.

frst time melania shws aging skin pic.twitter.com/1oxRsLrM8G — لالا (@msba55945204) April 26, 2025

Millions of people including the Catholics were plunged into mourning following the news of Pope Francis’ death at age 88. However, social media netizens were more interested to talk about something else, and apparently it was regarding the First Lady’s appearance and there was a war on posting about Melania Trump’s face, that were as divisive as her husband’s policies and rhetoric.

Though talks were also there regarding Donald Trump’s outfit, which was blue, instead of the traditional black, and fans were furious about that too.

He just followed a go with the flow action and eventually showed up in a boxy blue suit instead of adhering to the Vatican’s request that attendees wear black. On the other hand, Melania Trump who is a practicing Roman Catholic, is no surprise that she stuck to the dress code, however she also had a black lace veil.

Also, reports were there regarding that the Trumps would be seated three benches back concerning the catholic rules. However, they eventually secured the front row, credit goes to the Vatican allocating seats according to the French alphabet, turning the United States into États-Unis.

However, Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister along with William, the Prince of Wales, concerning the French translation of the UK is “le Royaume-Uni,” eventually got a seat two rows behind 47.