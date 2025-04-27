White House Celebrates Melania Trump’s 55th Birthday with Stunning Throwback Photos

The White House appeared to celebrate First Lady Melania Trump’s 55th birthday in a special way, sharing a series of photos that show some of her memorable moments during her time at the White House.

Melania Trump, who is also a Catholic spent much of her birthday, alongside her husband, President Donald Trump in Rome on Saturday to attend Pope Francis’s funeral in Vatican City, before giving each other a parting kiss and splitting up at Newark airport later in the day.

However the surprising thing is, neither Donald Trump nor Melania Trump marked this significant day on their social media, but the White House didn’t go the same way and honored Melania by sharing 20 photos of her.

Celebrating America’s incredible First Lady, Melania Trump — 20 of our favorite photos below. Happy Birthday, @FLOTUS! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kFzBlFNZKR — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 26, 2025

The pictures of Melania Trump that are shared by the White House includes the moments of her during the White House Easter Egg Roll, along with her tour to the pyramids in the Egypt and also photos of her dancing with the President arriving at Sicily’s Sigonella Air Force Base, promoting her Be Best initiative and flying on Marine One.

Melania Trump, throughout her time as the first lady, has been a bit protective regarding her privacy and also maintained a limited public schedule. Apart from events like, the president’s address to a joint session of Congress last month, the first lady only puts her attention to the events that she personally feels, might be important.

For example, the previous month only, Melania Trump visited the Capitol Hill to champion bipartisan legislation combating revenge p—. Before, her husband, Donald Trump emerged as the President again, she inked a whopping $40 million deal with Amazon to film a documentary on her life.

Reports state that the documentary is likely to be directly by the auteur of “Rush Hour”, Brett Ratner and it is also likely to feature several familiar figures including the President himself, along with her son Barron Trump who is currently studying at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

A source previously said about the deal that, “She’s been very savvy about what she says … Melania has gotten more comfortable speaking in front of people and on TV.”

The source further stated, “She is more confident and has taken full control of her public image which she knows is worth millions and she’s ready to be paid for the work she puts into the doc and revealing more about herself.”

Melania Trump herself is the executive producer of the project, which many see as part of a bigger effort by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to strengthen his relationship with her husband, Donald Trump.