Melania Trump Turns Heads in Easter Egg Roll Appearance—Photos Go Viral

Melania Trump took to social media to express her eagerness to host the legendary Easter Egg Roll ahead of the celebration. In the same post, the FLOTUS also expressed her gratitude towards the White House, which is helping her put the event together.

The Easter egg roll was a tradition started by President Rutherford B. Hayes, the 19th President of the United States. During the first egg roll, children were let in on the White House lawn and allowed to roll eggs there. The tradition started in 1878 and is observed in the White House to this day.

The Easter egg roll is often accompanied by a few activities that the children can participate in. Some of this year’s activities include an egg hunt, Hopscotch, NASA Space Exploration Experience, Hen to Home Activity, Garden Café for Tasty Treats, Play Garden, Bloom Bar, and Carrot Planting. This year’s Easter roll will mark the 147th year of the tradition.

Melania Trump took the chance to talk about it ahead of the big Easter ceremony. ​​”As families across the nation gather to celebrate Easter,” she wrote in a X (formerly known as Twitter) post.

The First Lady went on to thank the ​​East Wing Staff for their “tireless effort” for the event. “This cherished tradition, rooted in history since 1878, brings joy, storytelling, and laughter to America’s children,” she added. Melania concluded by noting how “excited” she is to see “smiles light up” on the “memorable day.”

Melania Trump wishes the crowd Happy Easter at the White House Easter Egg Roll pic.twitter.com/tIcPIkP0H2 — POLITICO (@politico) April 17, 2017

There is a lot of buzz around what Melania will wear for the celebration. Last year, the 54-year-old wore a chic white dress to celebrate Easter. The dress featured a V-neck cut. She left her hair open in long waves and paired the outfit with matching heels.

During her 2019, the FLOTUS wore a white sheath dress. The Michael Kors featured a scoop-neck silhouette. Melania paired the dress with a floral overcoat from designer Adam Lippes. The ensemble was paired with a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. She accessorized with a pair of black Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Melania and Barron Trump today at Mar-a-Lago on Easter 2024. Great to see Melania in such high spirits.

.pic.twitter.com/duVxkbd5VZ — Paul Villarreal (AKA Vince Manfeld) (@AureliusStoic1) April 1, 2024

In the previous year, Melania opted for a more subtle look when the celebration took place at Mar-a-Lago. She was photographed with Donald Trump and his youngest daughter, Tiffany. The first lady was seen wearing a stunning red print dress. The dress was sleeveless and calf-length. She paired the look with a pair of heels.

The children who are selected to join the tradition are selected through Recreation.gov. Children aged 12 and under can apply along with an adult. The application allows six attendees per household. Once chosen, the winners of the lottery are given time slots to attend the event.