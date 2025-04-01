Melania Trump Goes Solo Again! Makes a ‘Fierce’ Appearance Without Trump by Her Side

During the second term of Donald Trump’s run as the American President, First Lady Melania Trump has not been seen to be extremely active in the public. She also spent some time away from The White House as she focused on various projects of her own and also dedicated her time to her son Barron Trump, who is now in college.

Currently, Melania has been busy with her documentary that is backed by Amazon and thus her public appearance has reduced even more. However, recently, she appeared in public in a slaying leopard printed long dress that seemed to be layered over a black top. As she took the podium at the Women of Courage Awards Ceremony, Melania was seen without husband Donald Trump and her stunning smile coupled with her hair and makeup made her look terrific.

While addressing the audience, Melania said, “Throughout my life, I have used the power of love as a source of strength in challenging times… Today, we celebrate courage: a strength based on love.” The dress is designed by Milly Park as a part of their upcoming Fall/Winter 2025 collection. The brand is based out of Palm Beach, where Melania lived for a while after Trump finished his first term in 2020.

The internet absolutely loved Melania’s look, as her dress featured a tight belt and long sleeves, which gave it a rob-like look. One user posted on X, “MELANIA never disappoints in her appearance, always looking stunning.” Another one said, “Melania Trump rocking a bold and fierce leopard print jacket while giving remarks today.” A third person then added, “Melania is so beautiful and indeed another exceptional woman.”

The Amazon documentary that Melania is working on is a huge deal not only in terms of money but also content as an Amazon spokesperson described the project as “unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at First Lady Melania Trump.” Talking about the film, Melania said, “We started the production in November, and we are shooting right now, so it’s a day-to-day life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have,” Melania stated while being interviewed by Fox and Friends.”

She also added, “It’s day-to-day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the First Lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need.”

Since this project has been affecting Melania’s public appearance, it is now quite certain that she won’t be making too many appearances in the public as she has her own projects. A political source from Miami stated, “Melania has been busy shooting her documentary and that has taken place in several locations, including the White House.”

An insider described her to PEOPLE as not a “traditional first lady” since she has “her own ideas on what she wants to do.” With the documentary taking up so much time of the First Lady, it now remains to be seen how the project ultimately turns out and how the fans react to it.