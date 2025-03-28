Elon Musk Rushes to Defend Melania Trump, Slams Maxine Waters Over Deportation Comment

When Democratic Representative Maxine Waters suggested that First Lady Melania Trump should be deported, tech mogul and chairman of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, threatened her with dire consequences.

Over the weekend, Waters criticised President Donald Trump for his efforts to revoke birthright citizenship while speaking at an anti-DOGE event in Los Angeles, California. “When he [Trump] talks about birthright, and he’s going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America,” she said.

Maxine Waters is out of her mind—questioning Melania Trump’s citizenship but silent on Tren de Aragua, Never questioned their citizenship. Priorities, right? pic.twitter.com/NJTQ13QGko — DOGE Derangement Syndrome_DDS (@DOGEDDS) March 26, 2025

Following her suggestion that the first lady could need to be deported herself, the Democratic senator went viral.

“If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania,” Waters said during the rally, adding, “We don’t know whether or not her parents were documented. And maybe we better just take a look.”

According to reports, Melania was born in Slovenia in 1970. To pursue modelling, the first lady relocated to New York in 1996. Melania allegedly met Trump in New York, and the two married at Mar-a-Lago in 2005.

According to her White House biography, the first lady first arrived in the United States on an “Einstein Visa” before receiving U.S. citizenship in 2006.

Trump’s GOP allies and supporters attacked Waters over her comments about Melania. “MAD MAXINE! Crazy California Rep Suggests First Lady Should Be Deported in Unhinged Rant,” Sean Hannity wrote.

Elon Musk was quick enough to jump into the conversation, threatening Waters that her alleged “crimes” could soon “catch up to her.” “At some point, the many crimes of Maxine Waters will catch up to her,” Musk said on X. Despite Musk’s threat, Waters has no criminal record.

Maxine Waters Suggests Deporting Melania Trump in Anti-DOGE Rant https://t.co/DgXEOC32nN — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) March 26, 2025

According to official government biographies, Melania Trump was born in the former Yugoslavia and obtained U.S. citizenship in 2006. She is the second first lady to be born outside of the United States, after Louisa Catherine Johnson Adams, the wife of President John Quincy Adams, who was born in London in 1775, and the first American first lady to be granted naturalisation.

Waters was alluding to the executive order that President Donald Trump signed on his first day of office, which outlaws birthright citizenship. As stated in the 14th Amendment, “All persons born or naturalised in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.” The executive order aims to make this clear.