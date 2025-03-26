Elon Musk’s Viral Cutlery Trick is More Than Just Fun—Here’s Why He Does It!

Elon Musk is known for his affinity for all things tech, but his lesser-known talent might just be balancing cutlery. The Tesla CEO displayed his party trick during a recent dinner where several high-profile individuals were present. Musk’s party trick was reportedly a strategic move to impress specific people in attendance.

Musk has played a key role in the Trump administration since the Republican started his term. Donald Trump has thanked Elon Musk several times for the work he has done at DOGE.

The tech billionaire was officially appointed to be the President’s senior advisor. Trump’s fondness is not difficult to notice after the Republican called a press conference to show support for his senior advisor.

The President recently met up with reporters at the White House to show his support for Musk amid the Tesla boycott. The 78-year-old even bought a Tesla to pledge his allegiance. During the conference, Trump credited Elon for being a “great guy” and a “patriot.”

The Tesla boycott came after DOGE carried out mass firings of federal employees. People retaliated by protesting in front of the automaker’s showrooms across the country. Some agitated protestors even began vandalising Tesla cars. Musk addressed the protests while calling people “mentally ill” for trashing the cars.

Musk has people talking after displaying a peculiar set of skills during a recent dinner hosted at Mar-a-Lago. A TikToker with the handle @celebshine_nova revealed how the SpaceX CEO “proudly balanced a pile of cutlery on one finger” during the dinner.

The TikToker noted how Elon’s sudden party trick did not seem like a “casual move.” The social media influencer claimed that Musk seemed like he was trying to impress someone in the room.

Musk, balances flatware on his hand so people will think he’s a genius. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OzUVnWcHUU — MissChris (@guelphgirlchris) March 22, 2025

The TikToker explained how the Tesla CEO seemed to be “looking around” the room as he performed the trick. Speculation pointed towards Musk wanting to impress three entities in the room.

Karoline Leavitt, who is the White House Press Secretary, could be one of them. The voiceover in the TikTok noted how the 27-year-old is a “top Trump aid,” which means Musk “values her very much.”

The voiceover also pointed out how Musk has been photographed walking “side by side” with the Secretary when the President travels. “Which is undoubtedly to impress her,” the voiceover concluded. The TikToker revealed how Leavitt “laughed” at Elon when he did his party trick.

The voiceover also claimed that Musk put on a show to get Trump’s attention. “Musk’s business empire faces unprecedented challenges,” the TikToker shared. The voiceover noted how Trump’s support for Tesla “did not change his financial situation.”

Earlier today, while hard-working Americans were watching their retirement savings plummet, President Trump was filming a Tesla ad in front of the White House to help Elon Musk’s failing stock. This is a brazen conflict of interest and corruption in broad daylight. pic.twitter.com/YnO6eF4clB — House Committee on Financial Services – Democrats (@USHouseFSC) March 12, 2025

Musk’s strategy now seems to be “gain Trump’s recognition,” which will lead to his career being revived, according to the voiceover. Tesla’s stocks seem to have taken a hit after Elon Musk’s active participation in the government’s initiatives.

Yahoo Finance reported that Tesla stocks took a 50% hit after December 2024. The crash led to the company losing an estimated $800 billion in market value. Elon Musk’s personal finances also seem to have taken a hit following the company’s boycott. The billionaire’s net worth reportedly went down by $100 billion, but still remains the world’s richest man according to Forbes.