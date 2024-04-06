Inside Donald Trump's Lavish Mar-a-Lago Political Fundraiser for Kari Lake That Raised $1 Million

The Mar-a-Lago estate prepared for the upcoming 2024 election fundraiser in a typical Donald Trump fashion. Despite controversies and indictments, the politician is a Republican front-runner for the presidential elections and is hell-bent on returning to the White House. Amidst the neck-to-neck race, the real-estate tycoon also knows how to seemingly mix business with pleasure when he hosted a fundraiser for former TV news anchor turned politician Kari Lake, in which she was able to raise a million dollars, as reported by ABC News.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Win McNamee

On Wednesday, April 3, Lake's supporters assembled in Trump's sprawling 62,500-square-foot Palm Beach, Florida, property to juice up funds and help push her victory in the Arizona senate, according to The Daily Mail. Attendees had to invest a whopping $1000 to get to the valet parking of the Florida property, while private dinners cost around $50,000. Additionally, one had to pay $100,000 for a yacht trip with Lake and to spend two nights at the Palm Beach resort. These ludicrous amounts allowed Lake to raise $1 million for her campaign at Mar-a-Lago.

"She is a spectacular woman. She's going to do a great job. She's worked hard. She's gave up a lot."



Thank you for the kind words at Mar-A-Lago last night, President Trump.



We're going to keep working hard, and we won't stop until we save Arizona.



Help fuel our fight⤵️… pic.twitter.com/AXdxTKTTX8 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) April 4, 2024

Mar-a-Lago is not only infamous for being the epicenter of the classified documents case, which has routinely been scrutinized in the media, but the estate is also home to many fundraising events for the Trump family and their political allies. Lake's haul has provided her a financial boost, but she asserted that it's less about money and more about the message. Moreover, Lake is heavily backed by Trump, and many have thought that since the race could, in some capacity, determine who would control the Senate, Trump perhaps left no stone unturned to assist her in raising enough funds to secure the seat.

Mar-a-Lago still feels like it is worth more than $18M… LOL.

Trump was in fighting form. @KariLake was, as always, amazing. Raised a lot of $. pic.twitter.com/gei1pqVj6w — Greg Autry🚀 (@GregWAutry) April 4, 2024

"Tonight, we are setting the record for a political candidate in Mar-a-Lago history...I'm proud of that," said Lake. "It tells me that the people all around people came, from Arizona, from all over. And they recognize that this is a moment in our history," she added. Trump, who had thrown many lavish soirees at Mar-a-Lago before, seemingly also returned to his old self at this fundraiser. The elites and the MAGA supporters rubbed shoulders with glamorous, gorgeous women who turned the heat in their backless outfits, cracking jokes with men and raising champagne toasts.

At Kari Lake’s fundraising event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, Roseanne Barr told young people to “drop out of college” while pushing QAnon conspiracies:



“It isn’t nothing but devil worshipping, baby blood drinking, Democrat donors.” pic.twitter.com/WP9Br1X1DQ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) April 4, 2024

Ohio Republican Bernie Moreno amped up the crowd against their Democratic rival, Senator Sherrod Brown: "We have to raise a staggering amount of money. Sherrod Brown has gotten every special interest group that's gonna support him. So we got to make sure we go out there and raise money as well." Among those present was also comedian Roseanne Barr, who took the stage and roared, "It's time for a woman in the Senate. It's time for a woman everywhere. You know why? Because anything a man can do. A woman can get another man to do even better." In response, the audience applauded and approved. Host Trump also cheered and endorsed Lake, "We don't do this too often at Mar-a-Lago, we have to be very select, very special...And it has to be a special person, otherwise, we don't do it."