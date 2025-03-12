Trump Flaunts New Tesla While Americans Struggle—But There’s a Catch on Who Will Actually Use It!

Donald Trump is dragging the country’s economy into the ditches, but he is at least making sure his friends remain rich.

Yesterday, Trump declared his intention to ‘purchase a brand-new Tesla car’ to express his support for his wealthy patron. Today, Donald Trump is the proud owner of a new flaming red electric vehicle.

The US president spoke as he slid into the driver’s seat of a Model S. “That’s gorgeous,” he said, continuing to compliment the new vehicle. Elon Musk, the first buddy, was seen discussing various features of the vehicle with the President. The car can hit 60 miles per hour in a matter of seconds. In the passenger seat, Musk joked about “giving the Secret Service a heart attack.”

The White House posted images of Musk and Trump holding the red Tesla. In one of the most cringe messages, the caption read- “Get in, patriots—we have a country to save.”

Get in, patriots—we have a country to save.🇺🇸@ElonMusk helps President Trump pick his new @Tesla! pic.twitter.com/VxdKMsOBjW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 11, 2025

The oldest President stood outside the White House with Tesla CEO and co-founder Elon Musk. He looked at several Tesla models, including the Cybertruck and the new Model Y. “The one I like is that one,” the President said, pointing to the Model S when asked which Tesla he was purchasing. Then he said, “I want that same color.”

As Donald Trump stood beside his new Tesla, he gushed about not wanting a discount. He also said that though he loves to drive, it has been a while since driving a car. He adds that he won’t be driving this car, either. He would rather share it with his staff, who are all excited to have their hands on it.

This impromptu purchase and solidarity came after Tesla stock plunged across every market. There has been a severe boycott and backlash against DOGE head Elon Musk due to his reckless firing of several federal workers.

In addition to becoming Trump’s adviser, Musk still manages Tesla, the social media network X, and the rocket maker SpaceX.

After plunging about 48% since Trump took office in January, Tesla’s stock price rose nearly 4% on Tuesday.

Tesla….. stocks….. fall by…… 15% in one…….. day🤣🤣🤣🤣 One fucking day 😂 pic.twitter.com/4hPKgZpb8U — John Lewis (@JohnLewisEU) March 10, 2025

Donald Trump came out in full support of his “friend.” He said that Elon Musk is doing an AMAZING job and is ‘putting it on the line’ to support our country.

Trump also posted that the Radical Left Lunatics are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, which is one of the World’s great automakers. He called Tesla Elon’s baby and blamed the radical left for everything. He also claimed that the Left is doing all this to attack and do harm to Elon and everything he stands for.

Vandalism and demonstrations have been directed toward Tesla. Gunshots at a dealership in Oregon are being investigated, and fire investigators are looking into a fire that burned four Cyber-trucks at a Tesla lot in Seattle.

Well, the President is loyal, if not anything else. He is loyal to his billionaire patron. Even if he has to make impractical decisions. Nevertheless, Trump’s declaration that he would purchase a Tesla was another example of mishandling a situation. This shows how he has blurred the boundaries between his personal and public interests.