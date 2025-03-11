Trump to the Rescue! Plans to Buy Brand New Tesla to Support Elon Musk’s ‘Baby’ Amid Boycotts and Stock Slump

Elon Musk has been facing dwindling stocks and boycotts based on the work he has been doing with the Donald Trump-led government. Musk has his own department, DOGE, and together with Trump’s support, he has been slashing various federal departments. His reason behind doing so is apparent cost-cutting.

Musk has claimed that departments like the USAID have not been doing any work and have caused the American tax payers’ money to go to waste. The Trump-Musk duo therefore found it necessary to almost destroy the USAID and fire a huge number of employees while putting others on administrative leave.

While both Trump and Musk have been viciously supporting their own decisions, the people have now started to protest against this atrocious behavior that the federal government employees have been receiving. As a result, there have been multiple protests against Tesla, Musk’s brand of electric cars.

Donald Trump has essentially taken these protests quite personally, and he did not shy away from posting his feelings on Truth Social, where he said, “To Republicans, Conservatives, and all great Americans, Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!”

He further added, “But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for.”

Trump did not show his solidarity with the tech billionaire just on social media but also promised to purchase a Tesla himself to show his support. He said, “In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???”

Trump however, did not make it clear regarding the model of Tesla he would be interested in buying. It should be noted here that despite all the support Trump is showing to Musk, the Tesla stocks have gone downward after Trump came to power. While there was an initial growth in the stock prices, as of now, there has been a 28% drop in prices last month and almost 32% since January 1, 2025.

Throughout the US, Tesla showrooms have been witnessing acts of protests. In Colorado, a 40-year old woman had allegedly spray painted nazi-cars on the Tesla dealership showroom and also threw Molotov cocktails targeting the vehicles that were inside the property.

Owners of Teslas have also reported that their cars have become sites of anti-Mus protests, which has led many to replace the Tesla logo on their cars. The anger of the people is understandable and with Trump’s latest declaration of buying a Tesla himself to support Musk, it now remains to be seen in which way these protests go.