Trump Rages Against Tesla Attacks—Promises to Hunt Down ‘Garbage’ People

Donald Trump has decided to come to his “first buddy’s” rescue after a series of recent attacks against his company. Elon Musk’s Tesla has been the target of vandalism and protests since the tech billionaire began heading DOGE – Department of Government Efficiency. Right after taking up this added responsibility, Musk has laid off federal employees, shut down programs, and cut funds, joining hands with the U.S. President to reshape the federal government. The pair’s controversial actions have sparked fury and rage, leading to mass protests and attacks against Tesla dealerships in many states.

Coming to the rescue of the world’s richest man, Donald Trump declared that the violence against the company should be labeled as “domestic terrorism.” He plans on imposing harsh penalties on anyone involved with such activities. Talking to the reporters, the Republican leader said, “I’m gonna stop ’em if we catch anybody doing it because they are harming a great American company.”

He also pointed out that he has already done “very big favors” for other big companies like the NFL: “Let me tell you, you do it to Tesla, and you do it to any company, we’re going to catch you, and you’re going to go through hell.”

“We’ve got a lot of cameras and we already know who some of them are and we’re going to catch them.” He added, “They’re the same garbage and we’re gonna’ catch them,” mentioning that the people responsible for attacks against Tesla are the ones who have been also causing trouble at schools and universities.

Recently, there have been more than a dozen such attacks against Elon Musk’s Tesla since the President’s inauguration. In February, a showroom in Oregon was shot at with an AR-15-style rifle. The suspected vandal has been identified as 41-year-old Adam Matthew Lansky, who was accused of causing trouble in the same store in January.

According to reports, Oregon police are also assisting the FBI in investigating another series of gunshots fired at a Tesla showroom in Tigard last week. Although they were working to figure out the motives, the Tigard police confirmed that they were aware of many dealerships across Oregon and other states over “political reasons.”

Anger against Elon Musk is spiraling out of control—Tesla vehicles and dealerships across the US are being vandalized with graffiti, Molotov cocktails, and arson, while his X platform faces cyberattacks and outrage. From ‘Nazi’ tags to burning Superchargers, the backlash is real.… pic.twitter.com/86lcbBbWh3 — Mondo (@Mondostorm) March 11, 2025

In addition, KING-TV reported that a Seattle storage lot was also vandalized, and four Tesla cyber trucks were set on fire. Last week, another report came after seven Tesla charging stations were set ablaze “intentionally” in Massachusetts. The Littleton Police Department reported no injuries. Meanwhile, at another Tesla dealership, a sign resembling Swastika was found along with a “No Musk” graffiti, a day after protests broke at the facility. This series of attacks seems to be a continuation of the vandalism in Colorado. The federal prosecutors in Denver charged a woman in connection with the attack.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is showing his continued support for Musk, as he recently purchased a Tesla model, which has a starting price of $76,880. He said that his White House staff would use the car, as he sat inside with the owner and got a lesson about the features. The President said he didn’t want a discount and will pay for it by personal check, which Musk agreed to take saying, “His credit’s good.”

Trump decided to buy a Tesla in the presence of the American media. Elon Musk lined up all the models in front of the White House, and Trump chose the Model S. Experts say this is a publicity stunt to boost Tesla’s stock, which has fallen sharply over the past two days (from… pic.twitter.com/xLN6lBryw0 — Lena (@tola_2m) March 12, 2025

Trump turned the South Lawn of the White House into a showroom with five different Tesla models on display, including the cyber truck on the driveway. Elon Musk stood there with his young son X, and the two exchanged another “cozy” time, discussing vandalism.

He also ignored the declining stock market, commenting that the Tesla owner is a great patriot and he is “putting it on the line” to help the nation and doing a “fantastic job” at it. He has blamed the “radical left lunatics” for the anti-Musk protests, insisting that they are “trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, Elon’s baby.”