‘Very Sad’— Elon Musk Gets Slammed for Forgetting His Son at Public Event, Here’s What Happened

In recent times, tech mogul and DOGE head Elon Musk has been receiving widespread public criticism. From his interference in federal affairs to his problematic parenting, the masses seem to have pulled out all stops, dragging the SpaceX founder all over the Internet and calling him out.

Amid all the chaos, a video of his, in which Elon Musk is completely ignorant of his child’s existence, has gone viral. Seemingly taken at Donald Trump’s Inauguration on January 20, Musk can be seen climbing down a flight of stairs. Right behind him, making his way down the steep steps unattended is his four-year-old son, X AE A-XII.

Musk doesn’t bother to wait for X or even take a look as to whether the child has made it down safely, instead, he waves at the crowd and walks away. The four-year-old mimics his father’s gesture and just as the clip ends, a woman can be heard expressing her concerns over the child being left behind, saying, “Wait, you’re leaving your little boy!”

The clip has been doing the rounds on Reddit and it’s safe to say that the Internet is not pleased with Elon Musk. In fact, it would be an understatement to say so. But, by the looks of it, a vast majority were showing solidarity to the child.

“Yeah, I kinda feel bad for this little dude. I just wanna give him a big hug and say ‘don’t worry, everything isn’t this weird,” a user posted, while another wrote, “I worry how he speaks to them and treats them away from the cameras. Poor kid’s being dragged everywhere, probably not getting the love and schooling they deserve. Anyone else would have social services on their back in no time. It’s despicable that money lets this man get away with this s–t.”

This is a real picture pic.twitter.com/HFSxrpbiju — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2025

“This video would make me sob if I was Grimes. She trusts this man with her child and look how negligent he is in front of other people, imagine in private? It’s dangerous and deeply upsetting for the little boy, they remember those feelings forever,” opined a user, while another said, “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. Child neglect is very sad. That child is going to have a hard life. Sure, he’s going to be unethically rich, but he’s not going to be happy.”

X Æ A-Xii is growing up in a world of innovation, guided by one of the greatest minds of our time. It’s amazing to see glimpses of his journey alongside Elon Musk—exploring tech, space, and the future. Wishing him a bright path ahead! #XAeAXii #FutureInnovator@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/kBXAeN1e3D — Gen.Bakthyar افغان (@GenBakthyar) February 12, 2025

The aforementioned emotions echoed throughout the comment section, as a user wrote, “He won’t want for anything material, but there are a lot of other emotional needs that kids need to have fulfilled to grow up healthy that he won’t get met.”

This clip comes right after influencer Ashley St. Clair alleged that she had given birth to Elon Musk’s 13th child. Ashley has requested the courts to issue an order making Musk submit to a DNA test to conclusively determine that he is the father of her child. It also comes shortly after a statement made by his father, Errol Musk, who claimed that Elon “hasn’t been a good dad.”