Elon Musk’s Father Makes Shocking Remarks About Son’s Parenting— Fears Elon’s ‘Going to Shoot’ Him For the Revelation

Errol Musk, father of tech billionaire Elon Musk, has made some startling revelations about his son’s parenting practices. Errol also seemed to anticipate some retribution from his son for these statements, saying Elon’s “going to shoot” him for them.

Errol Musk, during an appearance on the Wide Awake podcast, was asked about his son, SpaceX founder and DOGE head Elon Musk’s parenting and whether he believed he was a good father. Responding to host, Joshua Rubin, Errol said, “No, he hasn’t been a good dad.”

Errol then made a very disturbing statement, seemingly hinting at why he thought of Elon as a bad parent, saying “Elon’s first child died in the care of a nanny.”

He immediately seemed to be anxious over his son’s response to this statement, declaring “If Elon hears this, he’s going to shoot me or something.”

To the unaware, in 2002, Elon Musk’s first child with his then-wife Justine Wilson died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) at just 70 days of age. However, the tech mogul has never mentioned that the infant was under the care of a nanny.

Errol Musk went on to remark how his son’s wealth distanced him from his family and children, creating obstacles in his parenting journey. “It was no good. They were too rich, too many nannies. Then he had five children, each one had its own nanny. It was a weird situation,” said Errol.

He further claimed that Elon didn’t spend quality time with his children, saying, “He didn’t spend enough time with them.”

While Elon Musk has yet to comment on his father’s recent statements, it must be noted that he has opened up in the past about the torrid relationship he shared with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by REVISTA OK! VENEZUELA (@okvenezuela)

Speaking about his father to Rolling Stone in 2017, Musk said, “He was such a terrible human being. You have no idea. My dad will have a carefully thought-out plan of evil. He will plan evil.”

He then clarified that his father wasn’t physically abusive. “My dad was not physically violent with me. He was only physically violent when I was very young,” Musk said.

Elon Musk broke down during the interview, revealing more alarming details about his father. “You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done. It’s so terrible, you can’t believe it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elon Musk Now (@elonrmuskk)

When the publication reached out to his father regarding these statements, Errol Musk responded to them in an e-mail that read, “I’ve been accused of being a Gay, a Misogynist, a Paedophile, a Traitor, a Rat, a Sh– (quite often), a B—–d (by many women whose attentions I did not return) and much more. My own (wonderful) mother told me I am ‘ruthless’ and should learn to be more ‘humane.'”

Errol Musk concluded the mail on a positive note, though, saying, “I love my children and would readily do whatever for them.”

And though one is yet to know whether it’s the father or the son who is being honest about the relationship, one thing appears to be true, Errol and Elon Musk indeed share a tough relationship!