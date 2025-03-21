‘$5,000 DOGE Payment Will Not be For Everyone’ States Latest Stimulus Check Update

The mastermind behind the proposal which issued “DOGE dividend” checks to citizens in the US has recently confirmed that millions of taxpaying immigrants without legal status will be ineligible for the payments.

“Illegal immigrants are never going to get a DOGE dividend. They did not come into this country legally. They do not pay into the system the way that U.S. citizens do,” stated the CEO of the Arizona investment firm, James Fishbank in a recent interview. “They’re absolutely not going to get a penny,” he added.

Fishback even said that there will be provisions in the legislation in order to prevent migrants without legal status from accessing the payment. “What we are working with our congressional partners on right now is making sure that legislation is reflecting the need for accuracy and security of these payments,” he said. “I think you’ll see it in the bill,” he added.

🚨 IT’S OFFICIAL! $5,000 DOGE Stimulus Checks CONFIRMED by TRUMP! ⚠️Another plane crash & Social Security chaos! 👉 https://t.co/ZFbqQoNZTZ [click to watch…yes it’s safe] pic.twitter.com/kokM0xK1BO — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) February 20, 2025

This idea has also been backed up by US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk. Even though it has not been finalized yet, the plan seeks to return a part of the savings to the public. “I spoke with Elon a week and a half ago And, you know, one thing that he’s really excited about with this DOGE dividend proposal that Azaria has put forward is it incentivizes the taxpayer two ways,” Fishback said.

“It incentivizes them to report waste. But it also incentivizes the taxpayer to trust in DOGE to be a part. You know, cutting spending is not necessarily popular because it allows the fake news to mischaracterize what is actually happening.”

The proposal stated that about 20 percent of the savings will be generated by DOGE and also returned to taxpayers through checks. Based upon the current saving of $115 billion, the DOGE website predicts that each US taxpayer would receive about $142 if the funds were distributed today.

However, about 40 percent of the contracts terminated by DOGE till now are unlikely to generate any financial savings for the government. This is raising questions about the overall effectiveness of the program.

Supporters are arguing that future savings could be up to $2 trillion, which will make $5,000 checks possible. Almost 79 million American households will be able to qualify for these payments. This initiative will encourage the public to report inefficiencies and boost further savings.

As millions of taxpayers without any legal status would not be eligible to receive these benefits, they will be excluded from the DOGE dividend potentially overlooking their contributions to public revenue. In 2022, the immigrants in the US contributed to about $96.7 billion in taxes at the state, federal and local levels, as per the left-leaning think tank, Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett on potential DOGE dividend: “I don’t know what $5,000 will do for you.” 😒🙄 The average American can’t afford an unexpected $400 expense, so $5k would do A LOT! 🤦‍♂️ The Democrats brains are so cooked…pic.twitter.com/Ja2D7vuFBd — James Li (@5149jamesli) February 20, 2025

Out of this total, $59.4 billion was paid to the federal government, and $37.3 billion went to local and state governments. It also highlights the significant fiscal contributions made by the individuals, despite their immigration status.

Fishback also stated that he ‘is engaged in ongoing discussions with lawmakers and expressed optimism that legislation will be introduced “very soon.” Implementing the bill would require further approval by Congress, with the earliest potential payouts expected by the summer of 2026.’