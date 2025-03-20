Judge Blocks DOGE’s Unlimited Access To Social Security Data—Compares Attempts To Find Fraud To ‘Hitting A Fly With A Sledgehammer’

US District Judge Ellen L Hollander blocked the Department of Government Efficiency’s unlimited access to sensitive Social Security Administration data, claiming that the DOGE’s attempts to find fraud at the program were “tantamount to hitting a fly with a sledgehammer.”

Hollander, in her 137-page ruling, mentioned that the DOGE team “engaged in a fishing expedition” at the Social Security Administration and was “in search of a fraud epidemic.” She opined that the Department of Government Efficiency was searching for a needle in a haystack “without any concrete knowledge” of it being there in the first place.

Ellen Hollander also lashed out at the Donald Trump Administration for not orchestrating a “more tailored, measured, (and) titrated approach” and stated how it repeated “its incantation of a need to modernize the system and uncover fraud.”

Hollander also revealed that it seemed like the DOGE shared no “privacy concern for the millions of Americans” whose records were made available to its affiliates, divulging that it was done so “without their consent.”

She added, “The government has not even attempted to explain why a more tailored, measured, titrated approach is not suitable to the task. Instead, the government simply repeats its incantation of a need to modernize the system and uncover fraud. Its method of doing so is tantamount to hitting a fly with a sledgehammer.”

American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees President Lee Saunders called Ellen Hollander’s ruling a “major win for working people and retirees across the country.” Saunders, in his statement, called the DOGE team “unqualified lackeys” who presented “a grave danger to Social Security.”

He also alleged the Department of Government Efficiency of having accessed the “data of millions of Americans” illegally.

Lee Saunders’ statement read, “The court saw that Elon Musk and his unqualified lackeys present a grave danger to Social Security and have illegally accessed the data of millions of Americans. “