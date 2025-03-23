Melania Trump’s Affair Rumors That Won’t Leave Her Side Anytime Soon!

Despite their huge age difference, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania have been going strong over the years. Melania is his third wife, and regardless of the various kinds of rumors that swirl around Trump, including rumors of his infidelity, Melania has not filed for divorce.

There was one time when she left Trump, but that was during their courtship period. As per the book The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game, this happened in 1998 when she caught Kara Young, one of Trump’s exes, leaving the Trump Towers. However, it should be noted here that while she acted strongly to Trump’s apparent infidelity during their dating days, there have been strong affair rumors about Melania herself, and that might explain why she has not left Trump on similar grounds.

It has long been rumored that Melania had an affair with Hank Siemers, Head of Security at Tiffany & Co. Back in 2017, a series of posts on X had concluded that the rumor of the affair was true and that led to Author Monica Byrne directly asking Trump on X, “Hi @realDonaldTrump! We’re all wondering if your wife @MelaniaTrump is having an affair with the head of security at Tiffanys or nah?” The tweet, however, has been deleted now.

Another post on X that now has limited visibility also confirmed the rumor. The tweet was made by a former employee of Trump’s show The Apprentice and claimed that Melania “didn’t live with [Donald] in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend. We had to book the transport on ‘The Apprentice’ finales and her pick-up was not on 5th Avenue.”

This affair rumor also fueled divorce rumors when the first lady took her own sweet time to come to The White House from New York after the 2016 election. People speculated that she was going to file for divorce and it was also said that she was perhaps spending time with Siemers.

However, Melania’s spokesperson debunked this rumor by saying that they waited because Barron Trump’s school year needed to end before they moved. But this did not stop the speculations and some went as far as theorizing that Barron was actually Siemers’ son.

Another glaring rumor that unfortunately has photo evidence also is of the time when the first lady greeted former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the 2019 G7 Summit in France. In the pictures, Melania is seen holding Trump’s hand on one side but greeting Trudeau with kisses on both cheeks as is the normal European custom. However, Trump’s expression is so grumpy that it seems like his wife is not only greeting a fellow leader but also catching feelings.

The incident gave rise to a meme and tweet fest on social media. One user posted on X, “Everybody shut up, this is an internal matter, poor Donald Trump can’t impose tariffs here … #MelaniaLovesTrudeau.” Another one wrote, “Melania seems more credible with Justin Trudeau. Trump looks pissed.” With the current tariff fiasco that Trump is pulling off with Canada, some have claimed that this incident remains a personal motivational point for Trump to do so.