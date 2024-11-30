Melania Trump Is Angry About Donald’s Affairs But Won’t Divorce Him, Claims Ex-Aide: "She Knows..."

Several former Trump aides have made shocking allegations about the famous family's dynamics. According to one of them, Melania Trump has been calm and composed in her arranged marriage as her husband continues to be involved in many legal and personal battles. Amid the rumors of Donald Trump's alleged affairs, she appears steady and distant, never allowing her emotions or thoughts to be understood.

Melania Trump 'Lives In An Ivory Tower Of Denial' Amid Donald Trump's Legal Woes: Source Melania Trump 'lives in an ivory tower of denial' amid her husband's indictment, a source claimed. pic.twitter.com/lYxq9ObJkW — Soulwell Publishing Group® (@SoulwellPublish) April 6, 2023

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, the once close aide and confidante, spoke insightfully into the dynamics of the Trump marriage. She labeled Melania an "ivory tower of denial," a woman who knows it all but says nothing. The ex-First Lady did not show up for Donald in New York during his arraignment, and afterward, his speech at Mar-a-Lago spoke volumes beyond any public statement. "Of course, she knows about Donald's affairs," Wolkoff spilled. "She knows everything. But her silence is her dignity," Wolkoff said, according to the Daily Mail.

BREAKING: Trump tried to cheat on Melania Trump in the white house with a "young, highly attractive" female aide.



Stephanie Grisham, Former White House press secretary says she stopped Trump. pic.twitter.com/3hxdfb1rCQ — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) September 22, 2024

How the two got together is anything but something from a romance novel. Wolkoff characterizes it as a "transactional marriage," and one gets the sense that Melania knew long before the recent spate of lawsuits exactly what kind of bond she had with Donald. Her survival strategy, according to the former aide, was simple: behave as if nothing ever happened. The interesting thing is that Melania had reacted in the same way to all the scandals, be it extramarital relations, hush money, or porn star—not by showing visible public shame but rather by muffled outrage. She reportedly refers to her critics as "jealous." According to Wolkoff, she wishes that the controversies, such as the one caused by Stormy Daniels, would quietly go away. She has proved resilient—a woman who appeared to have built an emotional fortress around her.

In light of Donald's legal troubles, the public has been intrigued by their marriage even more. When he came to Mar-a-Lago after he was arraigned, Donald made his post-arraignment speech about his sons, his daughter, and even his teenage son Barron Trump. But Melania herself has been noticeably absent from his legal proceedings and his subsequent address. It has certainly not gone without notice. Michael LaRosa, a one-time spokesman for First Lady Jill Biden, said Melania's absence could have been symbolic, suggesting a united front might have meant something. It wasn't the first time Melania hadn't participated in the ritual. Apparently, she just isn't into offering such displays of solidarity.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump sat during the annual Alfred E. Smith Foundation Dinner. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

But the various complexities of Melania's personal relationships don't stop with her marriage. Her friendship with Wolkoff, which began in 2003 in Manhattan, finally disintegrated in 2018 after an extremely public falling-out over the $26 million paid to Wolkoff's company for the organization of Trump's inauguration. Wolkoff has long said she was "thrown under the bus" by the former first lady.

Though the two had this falling out, her observations of Melania's nature are still astoundingly frank. Writing in her tell-all memoir Melania and Me, Wolkoff looked back on Melania's incredible resilience and how few could survive having their most "regretful, hateful, humiliating moments" hung out to dry for all to see. She called Melania and Donald a "perfect match" because they are two people able to tolerate an immense amount of ridicule and shrug it off with ease, as per Page Six.