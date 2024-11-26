Melania and Donald Trump Had a Major Fight Over TV Channels — And There Was Only One Winner

Melania and Donald Trump’s relationship has always been under the microscope, intriguing revelations shed light on the personal clashes that unfolded during their White House years. Among these, a particularly striking dispute involved a classic marital squabble—control of the TV remote. According to New York Times correspondent Katie Rogers’ book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, the battle wasn’t just about television—it symbolized the larger ideological and personal divides between the two.

As per SheKnows, while Donald maintained an ironclad bond to Fox News throughout his presidency, Melania favored CNN, consuming its coverage 'voraciously.' This preference came to a head during a July 2018 overseas trip on Air Force One, when Donald discovered that one of the plane’s televisions was tuned to CNN. The then-president was reportedly “incensed that his wife’s television was tuned to CNN aboard Air Force One during an overseas trip." He issued a decree that all screens aboard Air Force One and in their hotel suites should exclusively display Fox News from that moment onward.

Melania did not back down easily, but ultimately, she didn’t win this particular battle—a microcosm of their often-contrasting dynamics. The differences didn’t stop at the television. Melania and Donald also clashed over the décor in the White House. While Melania leaned toward a modern and understated aesthetic, Donald was inclined toward more flashy designs. Despite her efforts to personalize the White House residence, Donald "replaced her choices with several pieces he liked better." Rogers remarked, "Without so much as control over the décor, Melania still wanted to signal to the public that she was optimistic about her future in Washington."

The Trump marriage drama wasn’t confined to the White House. In March 2023, the couple had a public disagreement during a dinner at Mar-a-Lago, according to a witness. While the exact cause of the argument remained unclear, onlookers reported that Melania appeared visibly upset. Despite attempts by Donald's spokesperson to downplay the incident, it sparked speculation about the tensions within their marriage.

Still, Melania’s public persona has often been contrasted with her private actions. While Donald dominated headlines with controversial remarks, Melania occasionally offered subtler, independent stances. As per People, for instance, after her husband criticized Black athletes kneeling during the national anthem, she issued a statement praising LeBron James for his charitable efforts.

Rogers wrote, "Her tweets were small gestures that amounted to little more than digital ephemera. Still, compared with her husband’s bridge burners, Melania’s missives established her as a rare figure in the Trump administration who seemed more interested in calming a cultural divide than widening it.” Other moments, such as her infamous “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?” jacket, revealed the complexities of her public image. While Donald and his team spun the jacket as a rebuke to the media, insiders later suggested that Melania’s sartorial choice was meant to highlight her frustration with her husband’s chaotic presidency.