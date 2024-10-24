When Trump Mistakenly Fat-Shamed a Supporter, Thinking He Was a Protester at His Rally

At a rally in New Hampshire, former president Donald Trump, known for his unscripted and often controversial remarks, found himself in a bit of a mix-up once when he mistakenly fat-shamed a man he thought was a protester. The incident quickly made headlines back then, but the real twist came when it was revealed that the man in question was actually one of Trump’s loyal supporters. The rally, held in Manchester, New Hampshire, was progressing as usual when a group of protesters tried to disrupt the event. They unfurled banners with the message ‘Jews Against the Occupation,’ drawing attention and stirring up the crowd. Among those seated near the protesters was Frank Dawson, a retired Navy veteran who had served 31 years in law enforcement.

As per Newsweek, Dawson, who was simply there to support him, noticed the commotion and decided to take matters into his own hands. An insider claimed, “...was sitting nearby and quickly leaped into action. He grabbed one banner from a protester and threw it into a nearby entryway. He grabbed the second and, after a brief struggle, threw it over the edge of the balcony where it fluttered into the crowd below.”

Apparently the fellow (MAGA shirt-wearing Frank Dawson) Trump mocked at his rally was shaking his fist to show his support for Donald. Besides being childish and immature Donald’s actions exemplify his dangerous impulsivity and how close America is to a Trump-induced disaster. pic.twitter.com/V0wXadtltQ — John B (@Rigel9000) August 16, 2019

However, from his vantage point on stage, Trump misinterpreted the situation. Seeing Dawson’s movements and perhaps focusing on his physical appearance, Trump mistakenly believed Dawson was one of the protestors. Trump jabbed, “That guy’s got a serious weight problem. Go home, start exercising. Get him out of here, please. Got a bigger problem than I do!” the president continued. “Got a bigger problem than all of us. Now he goes home and his mom says, ‘What the hell have you just done?’” The crowd erupted in laughter and applause, seemingly unaware that Trump had just insulted one of his own supporters.

The incident could have been a major embarrassment, but Dawson, the target of Trump’s mockery, took it all in stride. In a post-rally interview, Dawson asserted, "He was, because he didn't see me rip the signs away from those three people that were sitting near us, and they were trying to cause a ruckus. It wasn't going to happen beside me because I was trying to listen to my president. But I think he thought I was part of it, but I wasn't, I was the good part of it," as per People magazine.

Donald Trump waves at the crowd (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

He was clear that he harbored no ill towards the president back then. He laughed off and brushed the remarks casually. In a show of character, Trump later reached out to Dawson, leaving him a voicemail to presumably smooth things over. Dawson, for his part, remained unwavering in his support, describing Trump as a positive force for the country. Dawson remarked, “Everything’s good, I love the guy. He’s the best thing that ever happened to this country.”

