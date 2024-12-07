Did Melania Trump Have an Affair With a Trump Tower Employee? Here’s What We Know

The Trump family has long been embroiled in a whirlwind of salacious scandals. One particularly intriguing rumor centers around Melania Trump and her alleged affair with Hank Siemers, the head of security at Tiffany & Co. in Trump Tower. The claims have ignited widespread curiosity, especially given Melania’s strained public dynamic with her husband, Donald Trump. The speculation about Melania’s relationship with Siemers gained traction in 2017, especially since many suggested Donald had an open marriage. Monica Byrne, a novelist, and Noel Casler a comedian and former The Apprentice employee, were among the first making the allegations.

As per Raw Story, Byrne took to X (formerly Twitter) and penned, "Hi @realDonaldTrump! We are all wondering if your wife @MelaniaTrump is having an affair with the head of security at Tiffanys or nah?" In another tweet, Byrne wrote, "Word is, for many years, Melania's been having an affair with the head of security at Tiffany's in the Trump Tower lobby." Casler, on the other hand, suggested, “Melania didn’t live with him in Trump Tower either, she lived with her boyfriend. We had to book the transport on The Apprentice finales and her pick-up was not on 5th Avenue.”

Casler claimed Melania’s decision was motivated by her desire to remain close to Siemers. Siemers isn’t just any security officer. Holding the title of Vice President of Global Retail Security for Tiffany & Co., his credentials include decades of experience in loss prevention for major retailers such as Barnes & Noble and Caldor. A graduate in criminal justice from St. John’s University, Siemers is also a family man, with two children, Crystal and Trey. His polished, tan look has even drawn comparisons to a 'real-life Mr. Clean.'

Intriguingly, Siemers was promoted to VP not long after Donald assumed the presidency, igniting further speculation about his alleged connection with Melania. The rumor mill doesn’t stop there. Some conspiracy theorists have floated the idea that Siemers could be Barron Trump’s biological father. These claims, while unfounded, have gained traction on social media. Observers point to Barron’s height and physical appearance as potential evidence. One user wrote, "I saw Barron Trump is trending and so again I ask...how tall is Melania’s boyfriend Hank Siemers??"

As per Your Tango, in agreement, another user added, "I hope for Barron's sake, it's true. What life does he have after they leave the White House? The Trumps are not welcome anywhere anymore." Adding fuel to the fire, Siemers reportedly checked into Lahaina, Hawaii, on July 3, 2017, according to his Facebook activity. During this time, Melania was notably absent from social media, posting nothing between June 29 and July 4, except for photos from a July 4 White House event. This gap in activity has been cited as coinciding with Siemers’ trip.