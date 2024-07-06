5 Bizzare Moments That Define Donald Trump As A 'Cold' Father and Family Man

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mark Wilson

Former president Donald Trump's late wife Ivana revealed that she was the 'primary caregiver' for her three children. As per Newsweek, during a radio interview in 1997 with AM970's The Answer she spoke in length about her ex-husband being a 'distant father' while promoting her new book Raising Trump, "He did not know how to speak the children's language," Ivana told host John Catsimatidis."He was not able to do it until the kids were in university," she added. Even during the recent hush money trial main witness Michael Cohen stated in court that Trump gave him the order to suppress Stormy Daniels' story because he was extremely worried about his chances of winning the 2016 election. "He wasn’t thinking about Melania,” Cohen said. “This was all about the campaign.” Here are some difficult situations from Trump's life that highlight his emotional detachment from his children. He wasn't concerned about his wife's feelings in the same way that he appears 'cold' towards his children.

1. Shared A Rocky Relationship With Don Jr.

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Mark Wilson

Donald Jr. shared a rocky relationship with the Republican leader during his childhood because he hated the fact that his father cheated on his mother, Ivana with Marla Maples. However, the father-son have since mended their relationship, “My father’s not the type of person that teaches you by saying, ‘Come here, son. I’m going to tell you about real estate.’ You learn by watching it. If you don’t pick it up, it’s your problem,” Donald Jr. told The New York Times in 2010. “My father is a very hardworking guy, and that’s his focus in life, so I got a lot of the paternal attention that a boy wants and needs from my grandfather,” he further praised his father while speaking with New York Magazine. He added that it was easier to be manipulated while living with his mother as a child and hence he blamed his father, “And that’s, perhaps, not what it was. When you’re living with your mother, it’s easy to be manipulated.”

2. Never Proud Of Tiffany As A Daughter

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Chip Somodevilla

As per Mashable, during the 2016 Election day, Trump praised all his children but had less to say about Tiffany, while talking with Fox & Friends he said, "I'm very proud of my children. I mean, I'm just looking at them right now as an example... but I'm very proud 'cause Don and Eric and Ivanka and, you know, to a lesser extent 'cause she just got out of school, out of college, but, uh, Tiffany, who's also been so terrific. I mean, they work so hard." In 2018, he barely mentioned her during a rally in Ohio, "Speaking of a job well done, we have two of my daughters here today: Ivanka, who is working hard on infrastructure! Ivanka ... and Tiffany!" Trump said, according to Newsweek. As per Politico, in 2019, Madeleine Westerhout, Trump's then-assistant was sacked after boasting to reporters that she got along with Trump better than his daughters Ivanka and Tiffany Trump and that the president disliked having Tiffany in photos because he thought she was overweight.

3. Emotionless Speech At Ivanka And Jared Kushner's Wedding

Image Source: Getty Images: (L) Photo by Spencer Platt; (R) Photo by Brian Marcus

In 2019 Kushner Inc. book written by British-born American author Vicky Ward revealed that Trump gave an embarrassingly lame speech at Ivanka-Jared wedding. As per The UK Express, the Republican leader stood up and said: “Ivanka’s great, and Jared’s great, and they’re great together, so let me give a toast.” A guest from the high-profile wedding told the author that Trump “didn’t seem as emotionally involved” as Jared's father. On the other hand, Charles Kushner's address, which discussed Ivanka's wonderful contribution to the family, was "memorably, startlingly emotional." As per the book, Trump was surprised that his daughter decided to become a Jew to wed Jared. He reportedly said: “Why should my daughter convert to marry anyone?” However, the couple had a lavish ceremony at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

4. Referred Barron As Melania's Son

Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Al Drago

In 2019 the former president experienced an awkward 'slip of the tongue' and referred to his youngest son Barron as 'Melania's son'. As per The UK Standard, Trump praised the First Lady for emphasizing the health hazards of vaping for adolescents during a press conference. He stated that vaping had become a “giant business in a very short period of time” and insisted: “We can't allow people to get sick and we can't have our youth be so affected.” He went on: “And that’s how the first lady got involved. She’s got a son... Together. That is a beautiful, young man, and she feels very, very strongly about it." Trump unknowingly blurted - "She's got a son" and then corrected his mistake by saying - "Together". The verbal gaffe occurred just after he declared government intentions to outlaw thousands of flavored e-cigarette goods due to many fatalities.

5. Cold Response On Birth Of Grandchild

Image Source: Getty Images| (L) Photo by Drew Angerer; (R) Instagram| @realdonaldtrump

In 2019 Trump coldly acknowledged the birth of his granddaughter Carolina Dorothy, daughter of Eric and Lara, on social media, "Congratulations @EricTrump and @LaraLeaTrump, on the birth of Carolina Dorothy Trump. So proud!" As per SCMP, while other family members had emotional messages for the newborn baby, Aunt Ivanka tweeted, “We love you Lara, Eric, (big brother) Luke and sweet Carolina!” Even former Trump aide Lynne Patton wrote a heart-warming message: “Auntie Lynne cannot wait to hold your precious little face … Love you all so much.” As per People, an excited Eric tweeted, “@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world,” Eric, 35, tweeted. “We love you already!”