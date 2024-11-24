Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Claims He Has 'Proof' Michelle Obama Is Transgender: "We All Know..."

Alex Jones, the controversial Infowars host known for peddling conspiracy theories, once claimed he had proof First Lady Michelle Obama is transgender. In a 12-minute video, Jones dissected pictures and videos, which he alleged backed his theory. The notion of Michelle secretly being a man has long circulated in certain far-Right circles but has been debunked many times over the years. In his video, Jones points to pleats in Michelle’s clothing, which he insists reveal the outline of a p—s. Jones exclaimed, "Since the early days of the Obama administration, citizens across the board have studied videos and photos of Michelle Obama and said that she is a man."

As per The Independent, he also referred to a supposed ‘shock' footage where someone can be heard saying, "Michelle is transgender, we all know it." Jones also stressed an old, widely debunked claim that Barack Obama referred to his wife as ‘Michael’ in public speeches. Jones stated, "Even [Barack] Obama has called her over and over again Michael…" He added, "Now I am not saying that Michelle Obama is a trans and I don't hate trannies. I am a libertarian…but we have famous photos of her where it appears she has a large bulge in her pants...her shoulders are wide, [and] her face is very, very masculine. She looks like a tranny…"

FLASHBACK: Joan Rivers Claims Michelle Obama Is A Tranny Before Suspicious Fire Breathing Death pic.twitter.com/JsVUpFD1gi — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 21, 2024

During a military event in Arlington, Virginia, Barack momentarily stuttered while saying ‘Michelle,’ leading Jones to conclude he had meant ‘Michael.’ However, there is no credible evidence to suggest Barack was referring to his wife in that instance. Additionally, Jones cited a misrepresented 2015 speech in which Barack quoted a letter from a woman named Debra Lea Oren. In the speech, Obama read Oren’s words, “I walk with my husband Michael and hold hands. It’s like a whole new world for me.”

Michelle Obama has faced transphobia for her strong facial features and toned body. Republicans have consistently masculinzed and dehumanized her since she became First Lady. They have convinced so many idiots that she was born a man. pic.twitter.com/WvNuw0VVnd — Diondra La Negra (@HoochieDoll) July 1, 2020

As per USA Today, Jones and others falsely asserted this too was Barack referring to Michelle. However, the context was clear— Obama was quoting Oren, not making a personal statement. The 'Michelle is Michael' conspiracy theory has been circulating online since Barack’s presidency, largely fueled by doctored videos, out-of-context clips, and baseless speculation about her physique. Fact-checking organizations such as PolitiFact and Reuters have repeatedly clarified otherwise.

Michelle Obama and Barack Obama arrive to cast their vote at an early voting venue on October 17, 2022, in Chicago, Illinois. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jim Vondruska)

Unsurprisingly, this is not Jones’ first venture into sensational allegations. He has previously suggested that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting and the Boston Marathon bombing were hoaxes and that Barack founded ISIS— claims that have brought him widespread condemnation and legal battles. Former President Donald Trump has also doubled down on claims of Barack founding ISIS. In 2016, during a rally, he falsely declared, “ISIS is honoring President Obama…He is the founder of ISIS. He founded ISIS. And, I would say the co-founder would be crooked Hillary Clinton.”