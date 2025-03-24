Melania Trump’s Whereabouts No Longer a Mystery—Here’s What She’s Been Up To

After President Donald Trump took over the office for the second time, First Lady Melania Trump suddenly disappeared from the public eye. Since then the public has been making assumptions about her absence. Finally, it has been revealed that Melania has undertaken a huge project at The White House. It has been recently revealed that Melania Trump has been missing from public appearances lately because she has been busy filming her Amazon-backed documentary.

The objective of the documentary is to provide the audience with a “behind-the-scenes” look at Melania Trump’s life. Melania began filming her documentary earlier that year after the First Lady announced her project just before her husband was sworn in for the second time. A spokesperson from Amazon recently described the project as an “unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look at First Lady Melania Trump.”

Melania Trump released a sad hype video for her memoir. She whines about public scrutiny and “misrepresentation.” And she wants to “clarify the facts” and share “the truth.” Spare me, lady. pic.twitter.com/AmMoTjqtG0 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 5, 2024

“We started the production in November, and we are shooting right now, so it’s a day-to-day life, what I’m doing, what kind of responsibilities I have,” Melania stated while she was being interviewed by Fox and Friends. “It’s day-to-day, from transition team to moving to the White House, packing, establishing my team, the First Lady office, moving into the White House, what it takes to make the residence your home, to hire the people that you need.”

During her interview, First Lady Melania Trump even commented on the fact that she is not always at the White House. Melania even told Ainsley Earhardt that she would “be in the White House,” but also said “You know, when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York.

When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach.”It was later reported by People that Melania’s stepping away from the spotlight is just part of who the First Lady is. “She will never be a traditional first lady. That isn’t who she is,” a source close to Melania told the magazine adding that she has “her ideas on what she wants to do.”

A political insider in Miami said, “Melania has been busy shooting her documentary and that has taken place in several locations, including the White House.” Last month it was reported that Melania Trump managed to ink a major $40 million deal with the tech giant.

In this video, we examine Amazon’s Melania Trump documentary and the firm’s $1M donation to Trump’s inauguration. The film’s director has been accused of sexual assault by multiple Hollywood figures. pic.twitter.com/aNv4127a7R — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) January 5, 2025

The report even stated that Melania Trump was looking for an eligible buyer for a documentary that she will executive produce. She also said that her agent had reportedly pitched Melania’s film to a number of studios which includes one owned by Amazon. Netflix and Apple declined even to bid for the film.

An outlet reported that Paramount made a low bid of $4 million distribution-rights offer, on the other hand, Disney who was the most interested studio apart from Amazon offered only $14 million. When Donald Trump was having dinner with Jeff Bezos, Melania caught wind of the situation and consulted with Brett Ratner, the film’s director,

“We licensed the upcoming Melania Trump documentary film and series for one reason and one reason only—because we think customers are going to love it,” said an Amazon spokesman. It was reported that the first lady’s cut from the film is more than 70% of the $40 million, according to people familiar with the matter.