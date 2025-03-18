Melania Trump Makes THIS Bold Make-Up Choice Women In Their 50s Generally Avoid

Despite being American President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump is not the one to be living under her husband’s shadow. She has made a name for herself through the various works she has done. Moreover, she has also gained popularity as a fashion icon.

She shines bright when it comes to impeccable dressing sense and makeup knowledge. She is a mother of one and while she is 54 years old, Melania does not shy away from heavier makeup, something that women of her age are often not comfortable with.

Philippa Louise, a celebrity makeup artist had some insight to offer to women who wanted to go heavy on their makeup like the First Lady. She said, “When you reach your 50s, makeup should be paired back and the rules in makeup application should not be broken if you want to look effortlessly chic. Makeup should empower, not overpower you.”

In her conversation with Hello Magazine, she further explained, “There’s nothing worse than looking at a complexion and seeing makeup caked on, which then emphasizes the wrong areas and thus ages you. For anyone over 50 such as Melania, you can get away with a slightly heavier look for a big event, as long as it is applied in the correct way and the right products are used. Melania’s style is elegant, chic and sophisticated, and I think her makeup compliments this beautifully as her makeup artist clearly uses the correct products suited to her own skin.”

It is important to note here that despite going for heavy makeup looks, Melania is also quite strict with her diet, which further helps her to maintain her well nourished skin. She is quite different from husband Donald Trump when it comes to food and while her husband survives on fast food, she relies on a healthier diet, like a smoothie consisting of ingredients like spinach, carrots, orange juice, fat-free yogurt, flax seeds, vitamin D etc.

Melania Trump’s eye makeup can be an inspiration for women in their 50s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelaniaTrumpStyle (@melaniatrumpstyle)

Talking about how Melania pulls off her eye makeup at her age, Philippa Louise said, “When we talk about eye makeup, the number one rule as we age is less is more. If your concerns are loss of elasticity on and around the eyes, then this needs to be followed. Melania does define her brows and more often than not, has a smokey eye, however, I don’t feel it ages her. It is simply executed to perfection with the correct textures and application. If you do want to define your brows and smoke out your eyes then do it, if it empowers you.”

She also mentioned that the key to a successful eye makeup look like Melania Trump is to find the balance between what works for one’s eyes without making them look smaller. The makeup should lift up the eyes and for that light and dark shades of eye shadows can be experimented with.

She further added, “Using the wrong textures and colors would simply enhance any texture on the skin and can make it look worse. When defining your brows, less is more. Don’t over-draw them, they should be defined, fluffy and soft – after all, they are the frame of your face and are sisters, not twins. A brow applied the wrong way can age you!”

Melania’s glamorous skin in her 50s is a testament to the power of good skincare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MelaniaTrumpStyle (@melaniatrumpstyle)

Her skin also radiates beauty despite her age. Talking about the same, Louise said, “As we age, our skin becomes dehydrated, dull, texturized and loses elasticity, we therefore don’t want to be putting makeup on that is drying and flat. You can still look done up and glamorous as we see on Melania, so long as you aren’t wearing 100 layers of makeup and the blend is seamless. What we want to do is complement the skin using the correct formulations for your own personal complexion needs.”

She also mentioned that hydration is very important and thus women in their 50s should take extra care of their diet so that they have nutrition from the inside, which would naturally reflect on their skin.