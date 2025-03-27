Usha Vance Steps in to Fill Melania’s Role in Trump’s Second Term—What Does This Mean for the First Lady Position?

It seems like Usha Vance is having to fill the shoes of the First Lady of the United States of America. The second lady is scheduled to fly to Greenland with her husband, JD Vance, for an official visit soon. Here’s how Melania’s absence has seemed to force Usha to shoulder more responsibilities than a Second Lady signs up for.

Concerns about Melania Trump being mostly missing have been raised time and time again. The First Lady has been MIA for weeks since her husband started his second term in office.

Netizens even took to social media to speculate if the couple has hit a rocky patch in their marriage, given the very few times Melania has made a public appearance. Melania’s first brief disappearance followed after she posed for her official First Lady portrait.

Notably, the first lady was not present at the White Houe when UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited.

The former model was seen accompanying her husband at the National Governors’ Association Dinner that took place on February 22. Donald Trump made sure to acknowledge his wife’s presence by praising her endlessly that night. The Republican thanked his wife for doing a “great job” and making sure “everything was beautiful.”

A recent report pointed out how the First Lady’s absence has left a “soft power” vacuum that Second Lady Usha Vance has had to fill. The former lawyer is set to leave for Greenland on Thursday on an official visit.

Lisa M Burns, an author, noted how the responsibility was thrust upon Usha’s shoulders, “you might expect” a First Lady to do instead. Burns pointed out how Melania has “historically” proven that she is not as “active” as the First Lady. The author also described the former model as rather “reluctant.”

First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Usha Vance looked absolutely stunning for the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/Q7orByPR1k — Usha Vance News (@UshaVanceNews) March 22, 2025

“She definitely picks and chooses when she does things, so we’re seeing the second lady step into this role,” the author explained. Lisa also noted how this will be a precedent if Usha Vance is “going to be a more active participant in the administration.”

Usha, who is politically mostly inexperienced, is walking into a situation which could be best described as an international relations nightmare. The relations between Greenland and the USA aren’t exactly optimal at the moment, considering the threats Trump has been sending their way.

The 78-year-old recently claimed that America needs to “have” Greenland. “We need Greenland for international safety and security,” the President declared. Trump’s statement comes days before JD and Usha Vance are scheduled to visit the nation.

Released from the White House, the first official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/EmbH2nhKIb — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) April 3, 2017

In other news, Melania Trump’s absence could be justified if you take her new Amazon documentary deal into consideration. The First Lady scored a multi-million dollar deal with Prime that will surely keep her busy for soe time to come.

A source close to Melania spoke to Hola! Magazine, while revealing how the First Lady is focused on her personal projects. The insider explained how the 54-year-old does not wish to be a “traditional” FLOTUS. Melania is focused on “moving ahead on her own projects,” according to the source.