Melania Trump has constantly faced plastic surgery allegations over the years. The persistent rumors could be credited to her very youthful appearance. A recent report has revealed the secret behind the 54-year-old’s flawless skin.

The First Lady has opened up about her feelings towards plastic surgeries. In an interview in 2016, Melania denied all plastic surgery allegations. “A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face,” she noted in the interview with GQ.

Melania Trump dismissed these speculations, emphasizing she “didn’t do anything.” She shared that her youthful appearance is solely a result of living a “healthy life.” She added, “I take care of my skin and my body.”

The former model also expressed her disdain for Botox during the interview. “I’m against Botox, I’m against injections,” she opined. Melania explained the reason behind this to be her belief that injections are damaging to your “body” and “damaging your nerves.” She concluded while adding, “It’s all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does.”

The Mirror recently dove into the reason behind Melania Trump’s youthful skin. The report claimed that the possible “secret” ingredient that keeps the First Lady looking young is the caviar complex. Caviar complex often serves as an anti-aging ingredient.

Notably, Melania came out with her skincare range in 2013. A part of the line was the Melania Caviar Complexe C6 cream. The skincare line stopped production after a short stint of distribution after its launch. The report also suggests that it is possible that Melania reserved a few samples of the cream for herself and still uses it.

A Caviar complex is known to contain essential fatty acids that help in the process of restoring the skin’s natural barrier. When the natural barrier is restored it, in turn, helps your skin by reducing moisture loss and locking the hydration in. The complex also contains amino acids like lysine, glycine, and arginine.

Dr. Sean McNally, who is a famous plastic surgeon, gave his two cents on the debate about Melania Trump’s possible plastic surgeries. “The biggest changes I see in her overall look from just a few years ago are around the eyes. The periorbital area looks rejuvenated due to less excess skin and better brow position,” the surgeon shared.

The expert spoke about how the former model possibly got a procedure done to get her eyebrows lifted and went under the knife for her eyelids. Sean estimated the cost of the surgeries to come up to $30,000. Another expert who jumped into the discussion was Dr. Gary Linkov. The doctor shared his opinion and estimated that Melania Trump had gotten $20,000 worth of procedures done.

Even though a few experts have pointed out that the First Lady possibly went under the knife to change her appearance, there isn’t enough solid evidence to prove the claims.