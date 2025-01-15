Melania Trump made an appearance on Fox and Friends on January 13, ahead of her husband’s presidential inauguration ceremony. While she was there to talk about her priorities, responsibilities, and plans for her second term as First Lady, what caught the eye of the audience was how youthful she looked.

With much brighter skin and glow on her face, speculations of her going under the knife started making rounds. Experts have weighed in and concluded that Melania probably underwent a series of surgeries recently.

Melania Trump on Fox & Friends about her husband’s first term: “I just feel that people didn’t accept me maybe, they didn’t understand me the way maybe they do now. And I didn’t have much support.” pic.twitter.com/UvXgGDMZ4a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2025

Dr. Sean McNally, a renowned Plastic surgeon, said that in his professional opinion, it seems like Mrs. Trump has gotten some work done around her eyes.

When talking to the Irish Star, McNally said,” The biggest changes I see in her overall look from just a few years ago are around the eyes. The periorbital area looks rejuvenated due to less excess skin and better brow position.”

He said that she may have gotten her eyebrows lifted and probably got some work done on her eyelids, too. He also attributed her youthful look to the removal of extra skin through laser surgery. Upon asking, Dr. McNally revealed that the costs of these procedures depend on the provider, but he would estimate these to be somewhere closer to $30,000.

The speculations of Melania getting some work done on herself have made rounds earlier too, but Melania has always refuted any such claims. In 2011, Melania went ahead to quash all the rumors of plastic surgery, saying she would never get anything done. When asked about Botox, she replied that though people claim that she has taken Botox or fillers, she’d never do something like this to her body.

During Donald Trump‘s first campaign and election in 2016, Melania claimed that she was against Botox and she disagreed with injecting anything into her body.

However, experts disagree with her claims. They have claimed that Melania has at least gone ahead with a nose job and facelift. Dr. Gary Linkov claimed to have done procedures worth $20,000 on Melania and posted the video on YouTube.

Melania Trump earlier belonged to the fashion industry and has been a cover model for several magazines. The modeling industry is famous for expecting its top earners to have their looks tweaked. Considering these facts, it is not very far-fetched to think that Melania may have had a few things touched up to rise among her ranks.

The claims of experts also found their legs in the argument when pictures of Melania from her early years came up, and the stark difference in her looks was seen. It seems to be clear from these pictures that whether the incoming First Lady agrees or not, there is substantial proof of her getting her face fixed.