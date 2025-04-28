From Melania Trump to Jill Biden, Why High-Profile Women Decided to Wear Veil at Pope’s Funeral

Pope Francis’ funeral ceremony was attended by several world leaders at the Vatican. One common theme all outfits worn by the ladies followed was the intricate black veils. From America’s first lady, Melania Trump, to the previous first lady, Jill Biden, all donned similar-looking veils. Here’s why every lady in attendance was made to wear one.

Melania Trump accompanied her husband, Donald Trump, to the funeral procession in all black. She opted for a double-breasted coat dress for the occasion. She wore black lace gloves that perfectly complemented her outfit. The lace gloves were accompanied by a lace veil atop her head.

Former FLOTUS, Jill Biden, also sported a similar veil when she appeared at the Vatican. Jill decided to re-wear the outfit from Jimmy Carter’s funeral. The Schiaparelli blazer and skirt set was accompanied by a black lace that covered her hair, as reported by WWD.

Several royals who showed up to pay their respects to the Pope also seemed to have gotten the black veil memo. Queen Letizia of Spain, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Silvia of Sweden, and Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway also donned black veils of their own.

Every papal funeral requires the attendees to abide by a specific dress code. It is a compulsion for women to wear either a headscarf, a hair covering, or a veil. Another rule dictates that the women wear gloves and a long black dress. The dress must be at least knee-length.

There is another rule that women must abide by, which is to keep their jewellery to a minimum. Attendees are allowed to wear a string of pearls around their necks.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni pays tribute to Pope Francis at the Vatican Basilica Video: Vatican Media pic.twitter.com/QgONHXVzf3 — Sachin Jose (@Sachinettiyil) April 23, 2025

The dress code isn’t just limited to the women but also extends to the men who are attending. The men are expected to wear a dark suit accompanied by a white shirt. A long black tie must be worn by attendees. The left lapel of their jacket must feature a black button.

Only some of the women in attendance decided to forgo the dress code as they attended the ceremony. Brigitte Macron, Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska, and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, were those who did not wear a black veil. Giorgia Meloni, who is the Italian prime minister, also opted out of wearing a veil.

Giorgia Meloni also decided to wear a dark suit instead of the traditional dress women are expected to wear. Ursula von der Leyen and Olena Zelenska also decided to wear suits while in attendance.

The only man at the Pope’s funeral wearing a blue suit.https://t.co/4ila1FbNQB pic.twitter.com/X8LgMsuKx1 — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) April 26, 2025

Many men in attendance decided to tweak the dress code to their will. Prince William and Donald Trump were spotted wearing navy blue suits instead of the dark colored ones. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who serves as the President of Brazil, opted for a charcoal grey suit instead.

Perhaps the most noteworthy attire was that of the Ukrainian Prime Minister, Volodymyr Zelensky. The leader decided to continue wearing the dress code he has since Russia invaded Ukraine. The leader has previously spoken about his resolve to wear the same outfit as a symbol of solidarity with Ukrainian soldiers.